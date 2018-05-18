How to use Confidential Mode in Gmail

Creating the mail.

This step is straightforward and similar to composing any normal mail in Gmail. Tap on "Compose," and go ahead with typing up the body of your mail, and then enter the email ID you wish to send the mail to, the subject line, and the files that you wish to attach to the mail.

Securing the mail

After you compose the mail, you can check below the body to find the options available. At the bottom of the screen, you will find a small icon which looks like a lock and clock combined, this little button allows you to control the accessibility of the mail that you sent and how long it can be accessed for.

Expiry

Tapping this icon will give rise to a pop-up box where you can set the expiration date of your choice. The options available are one day, one week, one month, three months, and even five years. The mail will be deleted after the set time period. 24 hours or 5 years, if the recipient fails to read the message before the time period expires, they will never get their eyes on the message. After setting the date, click on the option called Save.

Confidentiality

After you set the duration of the message, you will be taken to the next page where you will be setting the passcode which gives the recipient access to the mail that you have composed. In order to set a passcode, you will have to use the phone number of the recipient. After you have done the above, you can save and send the e-mail.

Once the passcode is set, the recipient will not be able to read the message or gain access to the files that have been attached until the recipient's identity has been verified. He or she will have to enter the passcode that has been sent to their phone in order to prove who they are, only then will they be able to access the e-mail and that too for only as long as the expiration date arrives.

Without the passcode to secure the confidentiality, anyone will be able to read the mail as long as they have the login details of the recipient. But by securing the mail, you ensure that only the user has access to the mail.

Though the user can view the contents of the mail, he will not be able to copy paste the content, forward it, download or print the attachment. Though you can still take screenshots of the documents that have been sent.