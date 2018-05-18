How to use Confidential Mode in Gmail

Related Articles
Gmail went through one of the major redesigns it went through in recent years and this added a host of new features to make your life much easier. You can free yourself from spam by unsubscribing to them, you have 'Snooze Email’ which notifies you about the emails that you have received at a later date which you can choose. And there is also a new feature that is called 'Smart Reply.’ This feature suggests three quick replies that you can go with when you receive a mail.
But one of the most important and interesting features that have been added to Gmail is the Confidential Mode. This allows you to send self-destructive emails that will be deleted after a short while. This is a great way to ensure that sensitive information remains safe. In addition to the option of deleting your e-mails, you can also protect your messages by locking them with a passcode.
Creating the mail.
This step is straightforward and similar to composing any normal mail in Gmail. Tap on "Compose," and go ahead with typing up the body of your mail, and then enter the email ID you wish to send the mail to, the subject line, and the files that you wish to attach to the mail.
Securing the mail
After you compose the mail, you can check below the body to find the options available. At the bottom of the screen, you will find a small icon which looks like a lock and clock combined, this little button allows you to control the accessibility of the mail that you sent and how long it can be accessed for.
Expiry
Tapping this icon will give rise to a pop-up box where you can set the expiration date of your choice. The options available are one day, one week, one month, three months, and even five years. The mail will be deleted after the set time period. 24 hours or 5 years, if the recipient fails to read the message before the time period expires, they will never get their eyes on the message. After setting the date, click on the option called Save.
Confidentiality
After you set the duration of the message, you will be taken to the next page where you will be setting the passcode which gives the recipient access to the mail that you have composed. In order to set a passcode, you will have to use the phone number of the recipient. After you have done the above, you can save and send the e-mail.
Once the passcode is set, the recipient will not be able to read the message or gain access to the files that have been attached until the recipient's identity has been verified. He or she will have to enter the passcode that has been sent to their phone in order to prove who they are, only then will they be able to access the e-mail and that too for only as long as the expiration date arrives.
Without the passcode to secure the confidentiality, anyone will be able to read the mail as long as they have the login details of the recipient. But by securing the mail, you ensure that only the user has access to the mail.
Though the user can view the contents of the mail, he will not be able to copy paste the content, forward it, download or print the attachment. Though you can still take screenshots of the documents that have been sent.