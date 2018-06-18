Gmail is the most popular email provider that is used by almost all of us. Be it for personal email or the business-related; one uses Gmail for both the purposes. Previous, Gmail required an active internet connection. However, that has changed now. One would be able to use Gmail now even when they are offline. Gmail offline allows the users to compose and read emails offline now.

The feature has been added after it was realized that this would give a productivity boost to the users when they are in need of using Gmail where reliable internet connection isn’t available.

If you still have not started using the offline mode of Gmail now, this post will prove you with a step by step guide to enable offline mode in Gmail.

How to use Gmail offline in classic Gmail?

If you have not upgraded to the latest version of Gmail and is still using the classic Gmail, then follow the steps given below to start using Gmail offline.

1. Open your Chrome browser.

2. Log in to your Chrome Store and then download “Gmail offline app.”

3. For adding it to the Chrome, select the option “Add to Chrome” and then follow the instructions displayed on your screen. Also, select the app from the list of shortcuts.

4. Now, select “Allow offline mail” and then click “Continue.”

5. Go to “Settings” option which is placed in the top right corner of the screen and then select the number of messages that you want to download for offline viewing.

You are now ready to use the Gmail offline in your desktop. Please note that you would be able to access the Gmail offline app only from the Chrome browser.

How to use Gmail offline in new Gmail?

If you have upgraded to the latest Gmail look, then the activation process of offline Gmail will be bit different than the one meant for classic Gmail look. Follow the steps given below to activate Gmail offline option in your new Gmail.

1. Open your Gmail account on Chrome.

2. Click on the “Gear” option and then click on the “Settings” menu.

3. Go to the “General” tab and then select the “Offline” option to enable the offline mode.

4. Select the duration for which you will need the offline emails. The three options which are available to you are 30, 60 and 90 days. You can also select whether you will be requiring the attachment too or not.

You can choose whether you want to save the emails on your computer or not so that you can access them quickly. However, it should be noted that the vulnerability will increase if you decide to store the emails on your computer. Save the changes that you have made, and now you are ready to use offline Gmail.