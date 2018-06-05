How to use Google Assistant to create a shopping list

Writing down all the things that you want to buy when you go to the supermarket is a task a lot of us grew up doing. And forgot to add that one tiny item and remembering it after you get back home after your shopping is also something that many of us have done. With the advancements in automation and the leaps made in the field of voice recognition, forgetting that one thing that you should have added is no longer an issue as you don’t need to note down the item in your head and add it later, when you think of something that you think should be added to your shopping list.

Creating lists using voice commands

You don’t need to go for options like “Create new shopping lists” in order to create a new shopping list. A new shopping list is created automatically when you use a voice command like “OK Google, add [soap] to my shopping list.”

When you do create lists using your voice, you will also have to check items off manually by using the Google Home app.

1) Saying “OK Google show me my shopping list” will allow you to open up your shopping list.

You can also access your list by tapping the menu (hamburger) button and selecting Shopping list. And if it does not appear on your main menu, click on More Settings>Services>Shopping List.

2) Next, to the item that you want to mark off, you will find a checkbox that you will need to mark off.

Creating lists using the Google Home App

Google accounts allow you to have multiple shopping lists, but in the Google Home app, you will need to create additional lists, but please note that you can only add items using voice commands to one list, which will be your primary list.

1) Access the Menu by tapping on the hamburger button.

2) Under Google Assistant, you can tap on Shopping List. Doing so will prompt you to open a new window in Chrome.

3) Tap New List in the window that opens up.

4) You can name the list and also make it your primary list if you wish to do so.

Sharing lists by using Google Assistant

If sharing your list with your contacts is what you want to do, you will need to access the Google Home app:

1) Click on the Menu (hamburger) button.

2) Go to Google Assistant and select Shopping List from under that, you will, in turn, be prompted to open a new window in Chrome.

3) Tap on the shopping list that you want to share.

4) Tap the Share icon.

5) You can enter the contacts that you want to add by scrolling through your contacts or you can manually enter the email.

6) Click on Save.

This will send the selected contacts an email which will invite them to join your shopping list. After this, they will be able to add or remove items from the list.