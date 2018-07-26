How to use Google Drive files offline

Google Drive is an amazing way to safeguard your information form the possible corruption of your storage device and to enable easy access to your information from anywhere in the world without carrying your things around. Launched in 2012, this file storage and synchronization service that has been developed by Google allows users to store files on their servers, synchronize files across various devices and also share files.

Users have access to 15 gigabytes of free storage and paid plans that offer 100 gigabytes, 1 terabyte, 2 terabytes, 10 terabytes, 20 terabytes, and 30 terabytes.

Google Drive encompasses Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, and an office suite that allows the collaborative editing of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings, forms, and more.

And to make things even better, Google has come up with a feature that makes files available to users offline. You have the option of editing your Google files even If you are not connected to a Wi-Fi or mobile network. The types of files that can be edited include Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. In order to use the files, you need to provide them with offline access.

On a Laptop or a Desktop: Enabling offline access to your files: Step 1: Connect your device to the Internet Step 2: Access Google Chrome browser. Make sure that you access the browser through a normal window. Do not access it through incognito mode. Step 3: The next thing that you need to do is install and enable the Google Docs offline Chrome extension. You will need to make sure that your device has enough space to save your files if you don't already have enough free space. Accessing your Google Drive files offline: Step 1: Open your Google Chrome browser, if you haven't already done so, sign into your account. Step 2: Visit the following URL: ‘drive.google,com.drive.settings.' Step 3: You will find a box that you can check next to ‘Sync Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings files to this computer so that you can edit offline.' On an Android device Turning offline access on or off: Step 1: Access the Google Drive app that is available on your smartphone Step 2: Pick the file that you wish to save offline and then click on the vertical-ellipsis (three-dot) icon. Step 3: If you need to save a file offline, you need to click on the option that says Available offline Finding a file that has been saved for offline access. Step 1: Open the Drive, Docs, Sheets or Slides app. Step 2: Click on the hamburger Menu (the three horizontal lines stacked vertically on top of one another) and then tap on offline. If you wish to work on files offline from a computer, you will need to install Backup and Sync. Your files can now be backed-up and synced with your Mac or your Windows computer. If you are using a Google Account through your work or your school, you will need to use Drive File Stream instead of Backup and Sync.