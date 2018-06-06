How to use Google Lens

Google has been steadily launching products and services that center around Artificial Intelligence for a while now, it has also made a lot of progress in its attempts to make themselves an AI-based search company. Google Lens is a visual search tool and it is the latest product from Google. When you use the Google Lens option on an image that you direct it towards, all sorts of information related to that product pops up next to the image right there. Right now, Google Lens is available inside Google Photos. But this product will be available in other products as well.

Pointing the Google Lens at a barcode will identify the product automatically and also present information and purchase options for it. Google Lens is available for both Android and iOS devices.

If you have not installed Google Lens on your device yet, given below is a step-by-step guide which shows you how to do it.

Google Lens on Android devices.

Step 1: You will need to make sure that Google Photos on your device is the latest version. If not, you will have to visit the Google Play Store in order to update your app to the latest version available.

Step 2: Open up Google Photos app on your device and then select a photo from your gallery

Step 3: Now, tap on Google Lens. This will take you to a window with all the possible actions you can perform listed there.

Step 4: Select the option that you want and tap on that option. You can explore the features of that option on your screen.

Step 5: You will be able to go through all the actions that you have performed using Google Lens on your Google Account’s “My Activity” page. You will also be able to delete your past activities and browser history from here as well.

Google Lens on iOS devices



Step 1: You will need to make sure that Google Photos on your device is the latest version. If not, you will have to visit the App Store in order to update your app to the latest version available.

Google Lens is currently available to be used with Google Photos and Google Assistant, but there are plans in place to integrate the functionality with other apps as well.