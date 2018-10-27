How to use Instagram Nametag feature

Instagram has managed to stay on the top of its game by consistently coming up with features that serve to draw new users in and keep the existing ones happy and satisfied. One of the newest features that have been rolled out for Instagram is called Nametag. Quite often, sharing your profile with others can turn out to be quite a pain, sometimes, understanding someone’s username when it is communicated to you verbally can also be a task that isn’t quite easy.

That’s where a feature like Nametag comes in handy. The feature is similar to the snap codes available on Snapchat and the Facebook Messenger codes. The whole purpose of this feature is to make it easier for people to locate your profile with nothing but a simple scan. The feature is available on both the Android and iOS platforms. The Nametag is a customizable identification card. This is also unique for each user. Sharing your Nametag is also a not-so-subtle trigger that will encourage someone to follow you without you having to spell it out (Literally), If you wish to learn a little bit more about how to use the Nametag feature and up your Insta game, read on:

1) Open the Instagram app on your phone.

2) Access your profile.

3) Tap on the three-lined menu (hamburger menu).

4) Click on the first option available under your username. This will be called Nametag.

5) A new window will now open up. This window will display your username within a square box with a message that says 'Scan a Nametag’ under it.

6) If other Instagram users wish to follow you, they can do so by simply scanning this image.

7) If you are dissatisfied with the default setup, you can change this by simply going to the top of the screen to customize it. The options available to you are color, selfie, and emoji. Whatever you choose becomes the background of your nametag screen.

8) If you run into someone you wish to follow, all you have to do is go to the nametag screen, look at the bottom to see the option called “Scan a nametag,” and click on that. This will allow you to scan the nametags of other Instagram users.

9) At the top-right corner of your nametag, you will find a share button, which, as the name suggests, allows you to share your nametag through multiple social media platforms or through Instagram itself via stories or your feed.

10) If someone has shared their nametag with you, you can scan that by clicking on 'Scan a Nametag’ and then clicking on the top-right corner to access your gallery. From here, you can pick any image you want, in this case, you might want to stick to the image of the nametag that you have been provided with.

11) The other option you have to scan someone’s nametag is by swiping right into the camera, hovering it over the nametag and holding down on your screen.