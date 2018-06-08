How to use the iMessage in iCloud

With the new iOS 11.4 rolling out for iPhone users, they will finally have access to the Messages in iCloud feature. Unfortunately, it can be quite an uphill task for users to learn everything about the feature at one go.

If you are one of the many who have received the update and are still navigating your way through the ins and outs of the feature, you will definitely benefit from the guide given below which lists out everything that is available for the users and updates you on all the features that you have access to and how to use them. To learn more about Messages in iCloud, read ahead.

1) Switching Messages in iCloud on

When iOS 11.4 was in its beta stage, Apple gave users the option of signing into Messages in iCloud. But with the official release of iOS 11.4, it has been claimed that the feature is activated beforehand. Follow the steps given below in order to turn on Messages in iCloud.

a. Update your Apple device (iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch) to iOS 11.4 or later.

b. You will need to enable Two-factor authentication if it has been disabled.

c. Access the Settings application in your device.

d. You will get an option which prompts you to tap on your name or you can click on the 'Sign in to iCloud’ button.

e. Tap on iCloud.

f. Make sure that the button that says Messages is toggled to the On position.

The Messages in iCloud feature mimics the features of the modern mail system and is available across all iOS devices that you have signed into. The changes that you make to the inbox is consistent across all the devices. If you intend to delete a particular annoying email thread, you do not have to do this on the iPhone and the iPad separately. Messages in iCloud make sure that messages you delete in one device are deleted on other devices as well.

Since the messages are all saved, you will be able to access your old messages in your new device as well. To keep the user from accidentally deleting a thread, Apple has made sure that a prompt pops up before the files actually get deleted which asks for your confirmation. This pop up will not appear in the case of an individual message.

Pricing for iCloud storage.

Although users will have about 5GB of free space available to them, this will not be sufficient if the users tend to use the feature for sending media, images, videos and larger files. Fortunately, Apple offers plenty of options for users in India at the following prices:

a) 50GB: RS. 75

b) 200GB: RS. 219

c) 2TB: RS. 749

Although the Messages in iCloud feature is quite handy for users who run iOS 11.4, there are special cases in which the Messages in iCloud feature doesn’t work. In macOS, the Messages in iCloud feature won’t be available to users until the public release of macOS 10.13.5. Unfortunately, this feature is still in the developer and beta phase.