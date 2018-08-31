How to use Microsoft PowerPoint to record your screen

Remember that scene in that movie that you had to share with a friend? Or the really important technique or shortcut that you just figured out how to do that you might want to share with your colleagues or project mates? Recording the screen as the aforementioned takes place is definitely the easiest way to do this.

Now your first instinct is to do this if you aren’t familiar with it might be by looking for third-party apps online. But what many are unaware of is the fact that you can do this by using PowerPoint. Yup, that’s right. Microsoft PowerPoint can be used for making more than presentations.

Making a screen recording

You can make a screen recording by using PowerPoint by following the next steps:

a) Access the Insert tab, click on Screen Recording.

b) Use Windows key + Shift + A or tap on Select Area in the dock that pops up.

c) Click and drag the crosshairs tool that appears to select the intended area.

d) There are buttons available in the dock that allow you to deselect the mouse pointer and audio so that they don’t get recorded.

e) Using either the Record button or Windows key + Shift + R will start the recording. You can use this shortcut to pause and resume the recording. The recording will continue to take place even if you switch over to a different program or window.

f) You can pin the dock to a particular place by clicking on the pin icon.

g) You can stop the recording by using the keyboard shortcut: Windows key + Shift + Q or by clicking the Stop button.

h) Right-click the video and select 'Save Media As’ to save a recording of the video on your computer.

i) You can pick the name and file location of the video that you have made in the dialog box that opens up and then hit save.

Note: The feature will not work if you are not using updated versions of PowerPoint 2013 or PowerPoint 2016.

Taking a Screenshot

You can take a screenshot of any of your open windows with the click of a button by using any of the methods given below:

a) Create a new presentation

b) Go to Insert, and then Screenshot.

c) A grid of all the windows that are open on your computer, except the minimized windows will pop up here.

d) You can now pick the window you want the screenshot of. If you only want a portion of the screen to pop up, you can select Screen Clipping. This will minimize PowerPoint and you can click and drag to take a screenshot of whatever is behind the PowerPoint window.

e) The screenshot will appear in PowerPoint. You can save it to your computer by right-clicking the image and selecting 'Save as picture.'

f) You can choose the name, file format and file location in the dialog box that pops up.

You can always opt for other screencasting apps for recording your screen or taking a screenshot if you do not have Microsoft Office installed.