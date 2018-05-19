Google has brought the much-needed changes for Gmail by adding many new features to Gmail. It has given a new looked to Gmail, and it has brought the 'Snooze e-mail’ feature to notify about the e-mail at a later date. And also, it has added the 'Smart reply’ feature which gives you three suggestions, and you pick any one of them with a quick e-mail. Other features which have been rolled out include the 'Confidential Mode’ that allows you to send self-destructing e-mails which will be deleted automatically after a said interval of time.

The Smart Compose feature of Gmail uses Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to make things easier for you by helping you in writing an e-mail faster. It is more like a smart reply because it suggests you the entire sentence when you start typing the mail. It should be noted that the Smart Compose feature will not start automatically; one has to enable it manually. We will tell you how you can allow the 'Smart Compose’ function and then use it.

How to enable 'Smart Compose’ feature in Gmail?

Step 1: Open Gmail and then click on the gear icon positioned at the top right section and then click on 'Try the new Gmail’.

Step 2: Click on the gear icon again and then go to 'Settings’. Now tick the box with that says 'Experimental Access’ and then click on 'Save Changes’ to proceed. Your Gmail account will now take few minutes to reload to apply all the changes which are made.

You have now successfully enabled 'Smart Compose’ feature, let us now focus on how will you be using this all-new feature.



How to use 'Smart Compose’ feature in Gmail?

After successfully enabling the 'Smart Compose’ feature, click on 'Compose’. Enter the e-mail address of the recipient and then write the 'Subject’. After that, you can start writing the body of the e-mail. The 'Smart Compose’ feature will try to get the context, and on the basis of that context, it will provide you with some suggestions.

To accept a suggestion, press the 'Tab’ key. If the suggestions didn’t work for you, you can go on with the typing and on the basis of that Gmail will keep suggesting you with relevant options. Initially, things might not work properly for you but when the feature will notice your typing pattern and will learn from it, and then on the basis of that you will start receiving the suggestions.

Wrap Up

Google said that the Smart Compose feature would make it easy to write e-mails. However, one will notice that only words are suggested instead of sentences. But then it is essential to consider the fact that the 'Smart Compose’ feature is in its initial stage and it will take time to learn you were writing style and pattern. Gradually, along with the time the suggestions will improve and then you would be able to utilize the 'Smart Compose’ feature fully. Give this feature a try today and let us know if it has worked for you.