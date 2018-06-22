How to use Split Screen Mode on Android

Throughout Android’s history, the option to switch between recent apps has been employed religiously. Therefore, it was nearly inevitable for Google to include a feature that enabled some sort of multitasking between two apps. On devices running Android 7.0 (Nougat) or later, this feature is called Split Screen Mode. It works by allowing you to view two apps simultaneously, one below the other. This comes to help when you have to send details from an image to someone, or if you’re watching a video and looking for some information on Google.

Android users need to have Nougat (7.0) or higher if Split Screen Mode is to be used. Even then, it may not work if the app isn’t developed to support the option. Usually, when the phone has entered the mode, a warning message is displayed: “App may not work with split screen”. Or when the app doesn’t support the feature, an alert saying “App doesn’t support split screen” is displayed. Below are some guides to using this option effectively.

How to Use -



To enter Split Screen Mode, follow these steps:



1) Use the capacitive touch buttons and tap on the square button on the end that you generally use to open the recent apps list.

2) Scroll through the list and find the app that you want to be placed on top. Drag and drop it to the top of the screen, you’ll see a tiny message saying “Drag here to use split screen.”

3) Now that you’ve entered it, select the app to be placed on the bottom. You can use the apps alternatively as per your requirement.

If you already have one of the apps open, you can simply tap and hold the app switcher and the displayed app goes to the top. Next, you have to find the app to place below the screen. The two apps will be separated by a thin black strip.

Exiting/Hiding –



You can choose to hide the screen or completely exit from it. While within the split screen, use the home button to hide it temporarily. The screen returns to the home page and the black strip moves to the top end. Tapping the app switcher brings back the split screen, but you may have to choose the second app again.

Exiting can be done in two simple ways:



1) Press and hold the recent apps button till the screen is completely occupied by the app that’s on top.

2) Drag the black strip in the middle all the way to the bottom of the screen. If you want the second app to be retained, drag the strip to the top.