How to use the new group FaceTime feature on your iPhone/iPad

Apple has managed to stay on top of its game by making sure that they provide the users with what they need and staying ahead of the competition. It has managed to do this by providing constant updates for its operating system over the years. The latest version of the iOS 12 operating system has been in Beta phase since September 2018. This is the first major update to Apple’s 2018 iOS version.

Among the new features that are available in iOS 12.1, one of the notable ones is Group FaceTime. Apple claimed that this was one of the most requested features during the WWDC 2018 developers conference. Now that the iOS 12.1 has rolled out, iOS users can chat simultaneously with up to 32 people by using FaceTime. This makes conference meetings or a big family chat session an easy thing to do. If you wish to know what you have to do in order to learn how to use this feature, read on:

1) In FaceTime, tap the Add button that is available at the top right corner.

2) Type the names and numbers of the people that you wish to chat with in the entry field that is available at the top.

3) The other option you have is to click on the Add Contact button to open Contacts and then add people from there.

4) You can tap on Video to make a video call and Audio in order to make a FaceTime audio call.

In addition to having the option of doing it this way, it’s not necessary to add people to a video call individually. If you are engaged in a group Messages conversation, you can initiate a Group FaceTime call with any of the people you’re chatting within the Messages conversation by following the steps that are given below:

1) Inside the Messages conversation, click on the profile pictures, or the My Account button that is available at the top of the conversation.

2) Click on FaceTime.

There you go, now you know the different ways in which you can initiate a FaceTime call with a person or persons. Now let’s move on to how you can add more people to a Group FaceTime call that you are engaged in. You can add another person to your Group FaceTime call by doing the following:

1) Tap on the screen and then click on the More button when the FaceTime call is in session.

2) Click on Add Person.

3) Type the name, Apple ID, or phone number of the person that you want to add into the entry field that is provided at the top.

4) You can also click on the Add button to add someone from Contacts.

5) Click on Add Person and start FaceTime.

When someone invites you to join a FaceTime call, you will receive a silent notification or a message. You can join the call at any time by clicking on the notification or the message bubble that pops up.