How to use WhatsApp Payments feature

Since the acquisition of Facebook, the Instant Messaging app Whatsapp has evolved so much with so many features including voice call, video call, Stories and more. Recently, the company has rolled out a new feature that lets you send digital payments just like sending a video or photos to your contact. As of now, the Whatsapp Pay is now available on both Android and iOS and it is accessible only in India at the moment.

The money transaction in Whatsapp Pay is done through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) where the user will have to link their bank account and have a separate UPI PIN to initiate the transaction. In this article, we will show you on how to transact using Whatsapp Payments.

Adding bank accounts for WhatsApp Payments

Step 1: Open Whatsapp -> Settings -> Payments

Step 2: On the payment page, add your bank account and fill in your bank details.

Step 3: If you agree to terms and conditions, tap Accept and Continue



Step 4: Tap the Verify via SMS and follow the procedure to start the linking process.

Step 5: Now you will see a list of all UPI supported banks. The format is usually the bank name and the last four digits of your bank account.

Step 6: If you have multiple accounts within the same bank, it will show multiple options. In that, you need to pick the one you want to link to the app.

Step 7: Once you select the bank, the app will fetch details and show your bank account number. Once everything is done, you will see the message saying complete.

Sending money through Whatsapp payments

Step 1: First, open the chat of the WhatsApp contact to whom you want to send money.



Step 2:When it comes to Android, tap the Attach (Pin) button and on iPhone tap on the Plus button.

Step 3: Now to send money, tap on Payment, and enter the amount you want to send. In addition, users can also add a note to the message.



Step 4: To confirm the payment option, enter the UPI PIN of the bank account you linked.

Once the transaction is completed, the amount will be shown as a message in the conversation page.