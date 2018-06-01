How and why to disable new AI features in Gmail

The redesign of Gmail brought a load of features with it, a few of these new features take advantage of Google’s machine learning algorithms, whereas, the algorithms were being used previously in the mobile app to allow users to have access to the feature of predictive replies.

This feature is now available for web users, there are a few other handy features that are being made available as well.

The major AI features that are being made available to Gmail include:

1) Smart Reply

2) Smart Compose

3) Nudges

4) High priority notifications

These features perform based on the data it obtains from studying the patterns in your email and learning what you like best. You can also turn them off if you do not wish to use them. Before that, let’s have a look at the features:

1) Smart Reply: A text is created automatically based on your previous emails which can be used as a reply.

2) Smart Compose: Predictive writing suggestions will be offered to you as you begin to compose your email.

3) Nudges: If you haven’t replied to the emails that you have received, Google gives you reminders so that you don’t forget about them.

4) High priority notifications: Google will recognize and flag the messages it deems most important.

Turning AI features off

All the above features cannot be turned off, but some of these can be deactivated, namely, Nudges and Smart Compose.

In order to turn Nudges off, you will need to access Settings under the General tab, you will be able to find two settings for Nudges that you will need to turn off, Gmail will have these features turned on by default.

If you want to turn Smart Compose off, you will need to go to Settings again under the General tab. You will need to scroll down to find the Smart Compose option and you will need to select one of the two options that are available to you. Pick the option named Writing Suggestions Off if you do not want writing suggestions to appear.

So far, there has been no announcements about ways to turn High Priority Notifications or Smart Reply off. Google has already announced its decision to scan emails for the purpose of advertisements. Instead, Gmail will scan the emails in order to protect the users from spam or phishing attempts. Since the automated scans will be instrumental in flagging spam or phishing emails, there are no ways available to turn this off.

But you do have the option of switching back to the classical Gmail interface if you wish to opt out of the redesign and go for the old Gmail interface again.