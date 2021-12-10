Instagram 2021 Playback: How To Create And Share Your Instagram 2021 Playback Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram, the photo and video sharing app is currently topping the list of social media platforms. It has become the favorite platform for users to promote any business or share their daily lives' stories.

Instagram Reels has also gained a lot of popularity and it also allows users to make money (if it's paid collaboration). Now, the photo-sharing app has introduced a new 'playback' feature that lets us relive our favorite Instagram stories from this year and share it.

What Is Instagram 2021 Playback?

The Instagram Playback feature allows you to relive your favorite stories from this year. To help you look back on your special moments this year, Instagram created a playback from your 2021 stories using five images. You can also change the images or edit them and share them as your story. You can relive a total of 10 stories from this year. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to view Instagram 2021 playback.

How To See Instagram 2021 Playback

Once you open your Instagram account, the official 2021 Playback card will appear within your Instagram feed. Now, you need to click on the - "View Playback" option and Instagram will show your 2021 playback. Now, you can add five more images or change the images that Instagram used to create your 2021 playback and then share them via your Instagram story.

If any case, you haven't seen the 2021 Playback card in your feed, there's another process to view your Instagram 2021 Playback. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: One can directly click on the colorful "2021" sticker on any other user's 2021 Playback Story.

Step 2: Now, it will show you view your 2021 playback card.

Step 3: Then click on the ''view playback'' option and you can see your five top stories from this year.

Step 4: After that, click on the 'next' button and Instagram will let you share the images to your story.

Step 5: You can share those five selected images or click on the 'plus' icon to add five more images.

Step 6: Then select five pictures as your preference and you can change the images which Instagram has selected from there.

Step 7: Now, Instagram will also let you edit the image, add location, tag your friends, and write any caption before sharing to your story.

Step 7: Once you've done with editing and all, can click on the 'next' to share via your story.

Additionally, you can share your Instagram 2021 Playback on other platforms like WhatsApp without sharing on Instagram. Here's how to share Instagram 2021 Playback on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Once you have viewed Instagram 2021 Playback, select any image which you want to share on WhatsApp.

Step 2: Now, tap on the three-dot icon placed at the top of the image and then click on the save option.

Step 3: Then the image will automatically be saved to your phone's internal memory. Now, you can share the image to your WhatsApp status, or any other platform.

Best Mobiles in India