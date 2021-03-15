Just In
Instagram Stories: How To Post Stories Without Opening App
With 500 million current active users, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. One of its features called Instagram Stories allows you to share photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours. We already know, Instagram allows users to reply to messages directly without opening the app.
Similarly, if you could upload a story directly without opening it, it would be convenient for many. Yes, there is a process that lets you to upload a story directly to your Instagram feed without opening the app. Even you can send stories to your friends, see others' stories as well.
How To Post Stories Without Opening App?
The app called ''Threads From Instagram'' is a camera app that helps you to upload stories without opening it. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to download this app and post stories on Instagram.
Step 1: Go to Play Store or App Store and download the 'Threads From Instagram' app.
Step 2: Once downloaded, launch the app and you can see it will be automatically log in to your Instagram account. Do note that, if you don't have Instagram app on your phone, first you will have to log in to your account.
Step 3: After that, you can add the favorite people to whom you want to share your Stories.
Step 4: Then it will ask for permission such as access to the camera, microphone (you can select the option 'while using the app').
Step 5: It consists of three sections -- the first one is others' Stories from where you can see other Stories. From the second option you can upload your own Stories and the third one is for DMs.
Step 6: Finally, to upload your story just tap on the second section with the camera icon, click the image or video which you want to share and can also use filters, stickers, captions, and more.
Step 7: Once everything is done, just click on the upward arrow to post your story.
