Instagram Tips & Tricks: How To Schedule Instagram Live & Reels Videos Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram has received a huge response among its users mainly for its Reels. Instagram Reels is a short-video-making feature available within the app that allows you to create short videos using several filters, stickers, and songs. Besides, the social media platform also lets us go live along with our followers. Here, we have shared a few quick tips that will be helpful if you are making Reels regularly and going live on Instagram.

Sometimes you might not want to upload your Reels instantly after shooting, instead, you want to schedule it. Also, someone may want to schedule their live stream. In that case, Instagram's in-built feature will help you to schedule your live stream timing directly from the app. However, you need to take help from a third-party app if you want to schedule your Reels videos. Here's the process on how to schedule Instagram Live and Reel Videos.

How To Schedule Instagram Live Video

Staring with the Instagram live video, if you are scheduling your live stream, Instagram will also remind you before your live stream. To schedule a live video on Instagram, you don't need any third-party apps. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Open your Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the 'Plus' icon placed at the top right corner and then the 'Live' option.

Step 3: Now, you can see the schedule option on the left side.

Step 4: Then you need to enter the video title and the time when you want to start your broadcast. Instagram will allow you to schedule your video up to 90 days in advance.

Step 5: Once you are done with the aforementioned process, click on the "Schedule live video" option.

How To Schedule Instagram Reels

As mentioned above, you'll have to download a third-party app to schedule your Instagram Reels videos. The app called 'Preview' (plan your Instagram) will help you to schedule your Reels videos which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to schedule Instagram Reels videos.

Step 1: Firstly, download the Preview app and launch the app.

Step 2: Now, open the app and log into with your Instagram ID and password.

Step 3: You'll have to tap on the Reels tab and then the 'Plus' icon placed at the top right side.

Step 4: You can add Reels videos from your gallery, or shoot or repost any other Reels as well.

Step 5: Now, it will be displayed on the page, and then tap on the Reels video and you'll get the edit option.

Step 6: There will be the options like scheduling your Reels.

Step 7: Click on this and select your preferred time.

Step 8: Lastly, tap on confirm option to schedule the Reels video. Additionally, the same will allow users to find hashtags and captions based on their posts. Also, you change the background of your Reels video, reshare any post, and many more using the same app.

