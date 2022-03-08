International Women's Day 2022: How To Download & Send Stickers On WhatsApp Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. To make the day special for your loved ones, you can send wishes using animated stickers or GIFs on WhatsApp. The instant messaging app also lets users send their own custom-made stickers. Even WhatsApp Web users can now create their own sticker within the app without using a third-party app. However, Android and iOS users need third-party apps to make custom stickers for WhatsApp.

If you are not aware of how to create and download stickers for WhatsApp, here's how to download or create and send Women's Day stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp.

How To Download & Send Women's Day Stickers On WhatsApp

For the unaware, WhatsApp launches in-built sticker packs for every festival. To get the Women's Day sticker pack on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp on your smartphone and go to any chat to which you want to send Women's Day sticker.

Step 2: Now, click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and then the '+' icon placed at the end.

Step 3: Then you'll find a sticker pack named 'Girl Power' under the 'All Sticker' section, click on the download option and it will automatically be added on your WhatsApp.

Alternatively, you can scroll down to discover more stickers. Follow these steps to get more Women's Day stickers.

Step 1: Scroll down and click on the 'Discover Sticker Apps' option which will be redirected to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Now, search for ''Women's Day stickersfor WhatsApp''.

Step 3: Then you'll find several apps, download one of them and launch it on your smartphone. Go to the app and click on the 'add on WhatsApp' option.

Step 4: Now, it will be available on your WhatsApp and send it with your friends or loved ones.

How To Send Women's Day GIFs On WhatsApp

You can also get in-built Women's Day GIFs on WhatsApp. If you want more, you can download the third-party apps available in Google Play Store or Apple App Store. To send in-built Women's Day GIFs, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and go to any chat to which you want to send GIF.

Step 2: Now, tap on the 'emoji' option and then the 'GIF' section placed beside the emoji.

Step 3: Then you can search for Women's Day GIFs to send to your contacts.

How To Send Custom WhatsApp Stickers For Women's Day

Moreover, you can create your custom-made stickers using any images. To know how to create your own stickers on WhatsApp Web, check our previous story. On the other hand, Android and iOS users need to download any Sticker maker app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

Now, launch the app and click on the 'create new pack' option to make custom-made Stickers for Women's Day. Then put a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice.

Best Mobiles in India