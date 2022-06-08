iOS 16 Developer Beta For Apple iPhone: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Tips Tricks oi-Rohit Arora

Apple announced a plethora of new devices at the WWDC 2022 keynote. There were a multitude of hardware products introduced, but iOS 16 Developer Beta simply stole the show. The iOS 16 is full of surprises and we can't wait to test out the official version of the new Apple mobile OS on our iPhones and iPads. While the official rollout can take some time, the iOS 16 Developer Beta is available to download.

The iOS 16 Developer Beta 1 is available for download on compatible iPhones (Apple iPhone 8 and higher) for both regular users and developers. Since it is a beta version, some apps and features might not work as advertised and you might face some hiccups in the form of bugs and app crashes.

Moreover, it is highly recommended that you back up your iPhone before you install the new update since beta versions are notoriously unstable. Once you have backed up your iPhone using iTunes or iCloud, follow the step-by-step guide to download and install the iOS 16 Beta 1 on your compatible Apple iPhone/iPad. Make sure you have an active account on the Apple developer site, which usually costs $99 (Rs. 8,800 approx.) annually.

Visit developer.apple.com/download on your iPhone. Sign in with your Apple id and password. Make sure the two-factor authentication is enabled. Tap 'Install Profile' and tap 'Allow'. Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management > iOS 16 Beta Software Profile. Tap 'Install' and enter your Apple device's passcode. Tap the 'Install' button twice once you have read the terms and conditions. Tap 'Restart'. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap 'Download & Install'. Enjoy iOS 16 on your compatible iPhone.

The iOS 16 brings a host of new features. Apple has added all-new personalization features, new means to communicate and share and several new enhancements. Some of the key iOS 16 features coming to your compatible iPhones include-

Lock screen widgets, Lock screen personalization features such as font, color, elements placement, etc., lock screen photo styles

New Focus mode features- Focus filters, Focus schedules, easier setup mode, etc.

iCloud Shared Photo Library- new sharing & collaboration tools

iMessage- Edit sent message, Undo sent messages, recover deleted messages, etc.

Mails- Smart search correction/suggestion, Undo send mail, follow-up, etc.

Safari- Shared tabs groups, new web APIs, etc.

Besides, Apple has added new features and made enhancements to Siri, Live text, Passkeys, maps, Apple pay & Wallet, Home & Health app, Fitness app, and more.

List of compatible Apple iPhones for iOS 16 Developer Beta

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone XS series

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone 8 series

iPhone 7 series

