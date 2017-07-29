Master Bing Search: Tips and Tricks

Apart from Google, Microsoft's Bing is also one of the biggest search engine available right now. While there are a lot of complaints about the search results on Bing, the company is working day and night to improve the accuracy for better user experience.

We have listed out some tips and tricks out of which your searches will become even more accurate.

Symbols to streamline your searches

+: This helps in finding the web pages that contain all the terms preceded by the + symbol.

" ": Use this to find the exact words in a phrase.

(): This helps you to finds or excludes web pages that contain a group of words.

NOT or -: It excludes web pages that contain a term or phrase.

OR or |: Using this symbol in the search helps you in finding web pages that contain either of the terms or phrases.

Advanced Bing search operators

Site search: It returns the web pages that belong to the specified site. For example Site:Gizbot.com Apple

File Type

Bing helps you to search specific file type using the filetype: operator. For example filetype:pdf bing

URL/Links

This check whether the listed domain or web address is in the Bing index or not. For example url:about.com

IP search

In Bing, you can use the IP: operator to search websites located at a specific IP address.

Location

You can also specify the location to the search engine by using the loc: operator. loc:Australia tourist attractions.

Language

This gives the web pages for a specific language. For example: "tennis" language:fr



Saturday, July 29, 2017, 21:00 [IST]
