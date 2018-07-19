Reliance Jio Welcome Offer: How to Get 4G Speed After Using 4GB Data [Simple Trick]

Earlier this month, when Jio was officially launched for the users, there were many changes in the way the network was operating till then. Eventually, users also experienced some changes in their experience with the service.

Prior to its launch, the Jio 4G service was truly unlimited for the users who were enjoying the Preview Offer. As per this offer, they could enjoy unlimited and free 4G data and calls for 90 days. However, with the launch of the Jio service, the users couldn't enjoy 4G services on a truly unlimited basis.

Well, the company started migrating the Preview Offer users to the Welcome Offer that offers free and unlimited 4G data, calls and messages till December 31. However, there is a catch with this offer. You will not be able to enjoy more than 4 GB of data at 4G speed on a daily basis. After 4 GB, the speed will drop down to a mere 128 kpbs.

If you are a Jio user who doesn't want to be restricted to this daily data limit, you can bypass it by following this simple trick. Take a look at the steps to enjoy unlimited data at 4G speed on your Jio SIM.

Step 1 Uninstall all Iio apps from your phone and download the older version of the MyJio app's APK. Make sure you don't download the latest version of the MyJio app from the Play Store. This will give you 4G data with the speed cap. Step 2 Once again, open the app and install all the Jio apps on your phone. Step 3 This way, you will get an option stating 'Click on Get Jio SIM' on the MyJio app. Step 4 With your data connection turned on, skip the login process. This way, you will be automatically logged into the app. Step 5 That's it. Now, you can again get 4G speed with your same Jio number without any limit or cap on the 4G data you have used on your phone.