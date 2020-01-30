Simple Trick To Change Navigation Bar Color On Your Android Device Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

The Android operating system offers various customization options for its users. Several apps are available on the Google Play Store to restyle the user interface in just a few seconds. If you want a navigation bar to look stylish, then this article will help you to customize the navigation bar for your Android device.

You don't need to have root access to change the navigation bar color. You just need to download a free customization app known as the Navbar app which is available on the Google Play Store. Now, check out the below steps to change the navigation bar color on Android smartphone 2020.

Step 1: Firstly, go to Google Play Store, download the Navbar app on your Android device and install it.

Step 2: Open the Navbar app and click on the option 'Let's do it' on the screen.

Step 3: On the next screen, click on the option 'allow the app to draw over other apps' to enable it.

Step 4: On the home screen, tap on the option 'Active app' to get the color from the currently running app.

Step 5: Users can even choose 'Navigation Bar Widget' to display the image on the navigation bar.

Step 6: You can also change the battery level on the navigation bar by clicking on the Battery percentage option.

Step 7: Users can also put 'Music Widget' and 'Emojis' on your navigation bar.

That's all. This is the best customization method to change the color of the navigation bar with no root access.

Other best apps to change the color of the navigation bar

Similar to Navbar apps, there are several Android apps to change the color of the navigation bar on the Google Play Store. Here are the top-rated apps to change the color of the navigation bar on your Android device without root access.

1) Custom Navigation Bar:

Custom Navigation Bar is one of the top-rank Android customization apps accessible on the Play Store for Android devices. This app will help you to change the navigation bar background color easily. This app also has a feature to change the space/size of the navigation bar.

2) Stylish:

Stylish is another best customization app on your Play Store for Android devices. Using this app, you can get a colored navigation bar easily. The Stylish app is more similar to the Navbar app. With the Stylish app, you can swap backgrounds and change the icons of the navigation bar.

These are the best customization tricks to change the navigation bar color on your Android devices without using root.

