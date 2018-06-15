Six tips to know before buying a tempered glass screen protector

Why screen guards?

Most phones possess Gorilla Glass screens, waterproof and scratch-proof displays. You may even have seen ads that show how tough their screens are. However, there are several abrasives that can still harm the screen, such as beach sand. The screen protectors are conditioned to the same harm, but provide another layer of security. And a simple replacement will make it as good as new.

What kinds?

Broadly, there are two kinds - plastic film and tempered glass. The former is a first generation screen protector which is a thin sheet that is glued to your screen. These are quite cheap and price depends on screen size. Sturdiness isn't considered since these are used to avoid scratches.

Tempered glass protectors are sturdy and cushion the screen against drops or chipping. These act as a secondary screen placed on the original one and are more comfortable to use.

What is a tempered glass?

Glass is tempered by heating it to a sheet-like consistency and rapidly cooling it. This makes the glass more durable. It mimics the phone screen and hence is almost invisible to us. It protects the screen from any drops and greatly reduces direct scratches. Plus, it's easier to replace the glass guard rather than an entire screen.

Can they bend?

Yes, tempered glass protectors bend slightly. This is an inherent property because of the tempering. There's no need for worry since all displays bend a little to withstand pressure. It makes them tougher and more resistant to easy cracking.

Screen guard terminology.

Some jargon floating around screen guards -

9H Hardness: Refers to the screen's resistance towards scratches made by a 9H pencil, which is a super tough pencil.

Privacy layer: A feature that reduces viewing angles. The screen cannot be read by the person beside you. However, this is not always possible and mostly a hoax.

Matte display: Either the glossy display or the murky matte. The choice is totally up to the user.

Partial protection

Screen guards protect only the front portion of the display while leaving the edges vulnerable. Phones commonly fall on their edge, and that will cause plenty of damage even if it's protected by a tempered glass. Therefore, it's best to buy a case that surrounds the edges.