Tata Sky On WhatsApp: Check Balance, Add Packs And More

Tata Sky on Whatsapp Business is really very useful. It helps you to quickly check balance, add packs or drop packs including other services for its users. Tata Sky joined WhatsApp Business program so that they can provide instant services to the subscribers with the help of Instant Messaging Platform.

How To Activate Tata Sky On Whatsapp?

Firstly, you need to connect with the DTH operator on WhatsApp from your main registered mobile number. That way you can activate the WhatsApp service. You will get a welcome message from a number, Telephone:+91 18002086633, which you can save on your phone contacts.

How To Check Balance, Pack Details And Even Request An Emergency Top-Up

Simply type Balance and send it to check your account balance. You will get a reply with the subscriber ID, next Recharge date, current balance, and monthly Recharge value. For checking the pack details, you will have to check your pack and get a short URL. You will get the details of all the channels that you have subscribed and their total cost.

Remembering the refill date is important or the services can be disconnected. During those times, emergency top-up can be used when a certain amount can be sent to your account balance as a credit. When you refill the account, the same exact amount will be deducted. Type Top Up and then send the message.

How To Add Channels Or Drop Channels

When channel packs can be chosen, certain channels might not be a part of the subscription package that you have chosen. Then you can easily add the channels by texting the channel number that you can get to see on the TV screen. The pricing of the channel can be seen accordingly when you send the message. After that the channel will be easily activated. In case, it does not show up, you will have to refresh and then send the message again.

On the other hand, if you want to drop a channel, you will have to send a drop message along with the channel number. Within a few minutes, the channel will be dropped from your subscription pack and you will not be able to view the channel any longer. It will save you the cost as well the harassment of going through a long process.

