Tips to survive the last circle in PUBG Mobile

Scan the area

Before you enter the final circle, it's best to scan the areas behind you. Preferably, use a scope if you have one and check for hidden enemies - behind rocks, bushes, trees. This ensures that you know who are all behind you and take action. Nobody wants several enemies at the end.

Throwables

Grenades (Smoke, Stun, Frag) and Molotov Cocktail comprise the throwables used in PUBG. Smoke and Frag grenades are especially important and make sure you have at least three of them. Throwing a smoke grenade buys to time to revive a team member, help someone out or locate something. Always carry enough throwables.

Don’t loot

In the final circle, it's all about survival, hence looting makes zero sense. Don't waste time looking out for another scope or scavenging from some dead enemy. This will attract more enemies who are hell bent to kill you.

Don’t run

Running is tactical initially during the first phase of the game. You'll have to scavenge and loot and scope out locations. In the last circle, it's foolhardy because it'll get you killed. If you can't avoid running, do so in a zig-zag manner so as to confuse the enemy.

Healing materials

Consumables - First-aid kit, energy drinks, painkillers, bandages, etc. - come in extremely handy. Ensure that your health is 100% before entering the last circle. Drink energy drinks and take painkillers to boost the energy bar to the fullest.

Don’t shoot if you’re unsure

Unnecessary shooting draws attention. If you aren't sure of a 100% kill, don't shoot. The enemies will know your location. The last thing you need in the final circle is more enemies knowing your location.

Spread your team

Two reasons why this is a good strategy. One is to reduce the damage done by throwables. If your team is at one spot, one grenade is sufficient. The second reason is so that your teammates stay close enough to revive you in case you are injured. But ensure that they are within 50 meters.