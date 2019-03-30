ENGLISH

    Tips to survive the last circle in PUBG Mobile

    PUBG = PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) has taken the gaming world by storm. Every other smartphone user has the game installed. For newbies, if there are any, PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale game. Up to a hundred players are parachuted onto an island and the goal is to use survival strategies such as scavenging for weapons, equipment to stay alive till the end. The safe zones keep shrinking, thereby forcing encounters. You have to eliminate other players without getting killed yourself. The last man or last team standing will be the winners with the slogan “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” being displayed.

    Tips to survive the last circle in PUBG Mobile

     

    The last circle in PUBG is the toughest since the safe zones have shrunk to this stage and the chances of encounters are extremely high. Let’s look at few tips to enhance your survival rate.

    Scan the area

    Before you enter the final circle, it's best to scan the areas behind you. Preferably, use a scope if you have one and check for hidden enemies - behind rocks, bushes, trees. This ensures that you know who are all behind you and take action. Nobody wants several enemies at the end.

    Throwables

    Grenades (Smoke, Stun, Frag) and Molotov Cocktail comprise the throwables used in PUBG. Smoke and Frag grenades are especially important and make sure you have at least three of them. Throwing a smoke grenade buys to time to revive a team member, help someone out or locate something. Always carry enough throwables.

    Don’t loot

    In the final circle, it's all about survival, hence looting makes zero sense. Don't waste time looking out for another scope or scavenging from some dead enemy. This will attract more enemies who are hell bent to kill you.

    Don’t run

    Running is tactical initially during the first phase of the game. You'll have to scavenge and loot and scope out locations. In the last circle, it's foolhardy because it'll get you killed. If you can't avoid running, do so in a zig-zag manner so as to confuse the enemy.

    Healing materials

    Consumables - First-aid kit, energy drinks, painkillers, bandages, etc. - come in extremely handy. Ensure that your health is 100% before entering the last circle. Drink energy drinks and take painkillers to boost the energy bar to the fullest.

    Don’t shoot if you’re unsure

    Unnecessary shooting draws attention. If you aren't sure of a 100% kill, don't shoot. The enemies will know your location. The last thing you need in the final circle is more enemies knowing your location.

    Spread your team

    Two reasons why this is a good strategy. One is to reduce the damage done by throwables. If your team is at one spot, one grenade is sufficient. The second reason is so that your teammates stay close enough to revive you in case you are injured. But ensure that they are within 50 meters.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
