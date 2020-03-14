ENGLISH

    Trick To Send Disappearing Messages In Facebook Messenger

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Instant messaging has become very popular in the past few years. The messaging apps like Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp usually have an end to end encryption which is an important factor to secure your chats even more. Facebook has introduced Secret Conversation recently, which will make sure to disappear the messages after it has been read. Telegram already had this feature of automatically deleting the messages.

    Messenger has this feature of Secret Conversation to send disappearing messages. It is done in the chat itself. But these cannot be done in the usual chats as they are differently encrypted. There is a separate chat panel in Secret Conversation where you can also find some extra options.

    How to send the disappearing messages:

    You can send encrypted messages on the Facebook messenger app. There are certain steps to be followed to send these messages.

    Step 1: Go to Google Play Store. Then update the messenger app from there.

    Step 2: Then go to the user's profile and click on the name.

    Step 3: You will have to select the option written Secret Conversation.

    Step 4: A chat panel will open. Just type in the message over there.

    Step 5: Then you can easily set the duration of the timer.

    Step 6: You will see that the message has automatically disappeared in the time that you have set in the timer.

    By following these easy steps you will be able to send disappearing messages that are encrypted through the messenger app. It is an easy process and is also very secure. It is really good to have private conversations without having to worry about any form of safety or security issues. Its main feature of encryption is also very helpful along with the disappearing messages, after viewing them.

    Read More About: facebook news how to tips and tricks
    Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
