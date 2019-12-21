Trick To Unzip Compressed Files On iPhone/iPad Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

The increased capabilities of smartphones are slowly but steadily edging computers out. But despite everything Android and iPhone smartphones bring to the table, there are a few things that still need to worked out. One of these issues is how iPhones cannot open zip files.

The latest version of the iOS did have feature that could zip and unzip files. But because this process is a little bit complicated relying on a third-party app is the safer option. Some of the best apps that can zip or unzip folders or files on iPhones or iPads have been listed , but before you unzip compressed files zip extractor files, make sure to follow the steps given below :

1) Locate the zip file on your iPhone. Tap on the zip file and then tap on the share button.

2) Under the Share menu, select 'Open in ' and select the app that you have installed from the list.

This will open and extract the content of the zip file.

Zip and RAR file extractor Zip & RAR file extractor is one of the best and most top rated iOS app to extract zip files on iPhones and iPads. The best thing about the app is its clean and well organized user interface. Apart from this, this app will also be able to import ZIP files stored on cloud storage like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud etc. Zip and Rar file extractor also has a media player, photo viewer, PDF reader, document viewer etc. WinZip Available in two versions, free and Premium, this app is one of the best apps on iOS that automatically extracts the zip files and displays the content stored in it. The ads that show up in the free version of the app ruin the experience a bit but WinZip is still one of the best apps to unzip compressed files on iPhone/iPad. iZip – Zip Unzip Unrar Tool You can use iZip - Zip Unzip Unrar Tool to unzip files including password protected and AES encrypted ZIP files. In addition to this, iZip - Zip Unzip Unrar Tool can unzip lots of file compression formats like ZIPX, TAR, GZIP, RAR, TGZ, TBZ, ISO, etc. FastZip – Zip, Unzip, and Rar In addition to being able to create and extract zip files, the most noticeable thing about FastZip - Zip, Unzip, and Rar is it's user interface which is very clean and organized. The other thing that stands out about FastZip is that it allows users to share files with other users as well. Zip Browser Zip Browser is a lightweight and easy to use extractor app for iPhone/iPad allows you to avail features like fast extraction and compression etc. Zip Browser also supports a wide range of zip formats. Zip Browser also has a built-in document viewer that can be used to view Text and PDF files.

Best Mobiles in India