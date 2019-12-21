ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trick To Unzip Compressed Files On iPhone/iPad

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    The increased capabilities of smartphones are slowly but steadily edging computers out. But despite everything Android and iPhone smartphones bring to the table, there are a few things that still need to worked out. One of these issues is how iPhones cannot open zip files.

    Trick To Unzip Compressed Files On iPhone/iPad

     

    The latest version of the iOS did have feature that could zip and unzip files. But because this process is a little bit complicated relying on a third-party app is the safer option. Some of the best apps that can zip or unzip folders or files on iPhones or iPads have been listed , but before you unzip compressed files zip extractor files, make sure to follow the steps given below :

    1) Locate the zip file on your iPhone. Tap on the zip file and then tap on the share button.

    2) Under the Share menu, select 'Open in ' and select the app that you have installed from the list.

    This will open and extract the content of the zip file.

    Zip and RAR file extractor

    Zip and RAR file extractor

    Zip & RAR file extractor is one of the best and most top rated iOS app to extract zip files on iPhones and iPads. The best thing about the app is its clean and well organized user interface. Apart from this, this app will also be able to import ZIP files stored on cloud storage like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud etc. Zip and Rar file extractor also has a media player, photo viewer, PDF reader, document viewer etc.

    WinZip

    WinZip

    Available in two versions, free and Premium, this app is one of the best apps on iOS that automatically extracts the zip files and displays the content stored in it. The ads that show up in the free version of the app ruin the experience a bit but WinZip is still one of the best apps to unzip compressed files on iPhone/iPad.

    iZip – Zip Unzip Unrar Tool
     

    iZip – Zip Unzip Unrar Tool

    You can use iZip - Zip Unzip Unrar Tool to unzip files including password protected and AES encrypted ZIP files. In addition to this, iZip - Zip Unzip Unrar Tool can unzip lots of file compression formats like ZIPX, TAR, GZIP, RAR, TGZ, TBZ, ISO, etc.

    FastZip – Zip, Unzip, and Rar

    FastZip – Zip, Unzip, and Rar

    In addition to being able to create and extract zip files, the most noticeable thing about FastZip - Zip, Unzip, and Rar is it's user interface which is very clean and organized. The other thing that stands out about FastZip is that it allows users to share files with other users as well.

    Zip Browser

    Zip Browser

    Zip Browser is a lightweight and easy to use extractor app for iPhone/iPad allows you to avail features like fast extraction and compression etc. Zip Browser also supports a wide range of zip formats. Zip Browser also has a built-in document viewer that can be used to view Text and PDF files.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue