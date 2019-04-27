Tricks to unlock your iPhone even if you don’t remember backup password

When Running iOS 11 and Up:

For any kind of encrypted backups, the iPhone has a lot more options. Resetting your backup password can easily be done compared to recovering the old password, which is nearly impossible to be done. After resetting your password, you can easily go for the straightforward process of resetting your wallpaper, home screen layout, and iPhone personalizations. You just have to go to Settings, then click on General and then click on the Reset. That way you can reset all your settings and then enter a new passcode. A new encrypted back up can be created after you connect your device to iTunes.

What to do if you forget your password on older iOS versions?

Although you can not reset your backup password if you are using IOS or any other earlier versions, you can try for the Mac OS keychain. If you have stored the password here and had just forgotten about it, it's giving worth a look. If someone else had helped you which setting up the password, you can easily ask that person.

Recovering the password:

Sometimes it might be really easy or the password can jolly well be hiding under your nose. Even easy things as a computer password might be of help if you had just put the same password here too. iTunes might have been asking about it only. If you frequently reuse passwords it might be of great help, that you try using your iCloud password, or the one you might be using for your iPhone or even the one you usually use commonly. You can even change it to something easier or you can even just simply write it down so that you can remember it easily.

Using an iCloud backup:

Having an iTunes backup is not the only option that you should be having, so you should definitely be having an iCloud backup. By default, they are set on your iCloud backup as well. You have to go to Settings, then click on your name and select iCloud. You will have to go down or scroll down to the option of iCloud backup. You have to see if the slider is On.

To restore the information, you will have to click on Settings, then on General and then on Reset. Select Erase all Content Settings. Go to the Apps and Data Screen and choose to Restore for iCloud back up. After signing in to iCloud you have to choose backup and then pick on the backup.

Using an older iTunes backup:

If not encrypting your backups, it is wise to choose from older iTunes backup. But for this, you have to first back up your current data to iCloud.