    Vodafone Bill Download: How To Download Vodafone Postpaid Duplicate Bill - Step by Step Process

    By
    |

    If you're a Vodafone postpaid user and want to keep an eye on your call and data expenses, then you need a mobile bill which provides a break-up of your local, STD, and international calls along with the download details. In this article, we will tell you how to download your Vodafone postpaid bill in a few simple steps.

    How To Download Vodafone Postpaid Duplicate Bill - Step by Step

     

    There are two ways which you can follow to download your Vodafone postpaid bill. First is via My Vodafone App and second by using registered email id. Here are the steps:

    Download Vodafone Postpaid Bill Via App

    • First, you have to download and install the "My Vodafone App" on your smartphone. It's available for both iOS and Android devices.
    • Now, you have to open the app and sign-in with your postpaid Vodafone number.
    • On the home screen of the app, you can see the "Bill History" tab at the button on the screen.
    • You need to scroll down and select the Past Bills.
    • Past Bill section will show your past month's bill amounts. You can tap on the one which you want to view or download.
    • Once you open a bill, you have an option of downloading it or sending it to your email id.
    • You can save the downloaded bill as PDF which provides quick access.

    If you chose the Email Bill option, then you have the password-protected PDF bill on your email, which can only be accessed by inserting the correct passcode.

    The first page of the bill comes with a Bharat QR code which will allow you to make a payment from a wide range of banking apps and wallets as well. The second page carries the break-up summary, which will give you access to monthly rents charges, SMS charges, mobile internet charges along with value-added services.

    Download Vodafone Bill PDF Via Registered Email-ID

    • If you have opted for Vodafone postpaid e-bill, then you can directly download the PDF by clicking on the link provided in the company email sent on your registered email-id.
    • You can print it later for your other usage.
    • You can subscribe to E-Bill services via your registered email-id for free of cost.
    • All you have to do is to type an SMS EBILL and send it to 199 and then send another SMS ACT GOGREEN to 199.
    • You can also activate Itemized Bill by sending ACT IB to 199. Do note that Itemized Bill will cost your Rs. 49 per month.
     
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 18:14 [IST]
