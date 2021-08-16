Vodafone-Idea Launches VoWi-Fi Services In Rajasthan: How To Use Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has extended VoWi-Fi services to new circles. The telecom operator has now added VoWi-Fi services in Rajasthan. Notably, the VoWi-Fi service is a convenient medium for users to make calls without any connectivity issue and is good for locations where connectivity is weak.

Vodafone-Idea VoWi-Fi Services In Six Circles

After this launch, Vodafone-Idea users can access VoWi-Fi services in six circles - Kolkata, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat. For the unaware, VoWi-Fi calls are free, which means users don't have to spend anything. But, users need to have a strong Wi-Fi connection to make or complete the call.

Things You Should Know About Vodafone-Idea VoWi-Fi

To check that Vi VoWi-Fi services are activated or not, users should look for the icon on the screen. To make Wi-Fi calls, users first have to check the Wi-Fi calling switch on their smartphone. Users have to ensure that services are enabled at the time of making calls, including international, national, and local.

The company said that in case the Wi-Fi network is not strong, then users cannot make a call with Vodafone-Idea's network.

Here's How To Make Call From Vodafone-Idea VoWi-Fi Services

First, users need to update their mobile OS with the latest version. Then, users have to check that their phone is compatible with Wi-Fi and should have a compatible handset. Then, activate the 4G SIM and enabled Wi-Fi in the settings.

Compatible Smartphones With Vodafone-Idea VoWi-Fi Services

All leading smartphones are compatible with Vodafone-Idea VoWi-Fi services. Notably, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi smartphones are listed on the company's website. Recently, the company added that Apple smartphones are on the same list.

The iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 series and iPhone 12 series are compatible with Vodafone-Idea Vo Wi-Fi services.

It is important to note that Reliance Jio and Airtel also offer similar services in all circles. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea is expanding its VoWi-Fi services in the country and soon it is expected to add more circles.

