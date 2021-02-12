Just In
Wallpaper For WhatsApp Chat: How to Set Custom Wallpaper on WhatsApp Chat?
WhatsApp has released several features to its messaging application in recent times. The company has released several useful features to improve the messaging experience on its platform. The disappearing messages and custom chat wallpaper are amongst the latest features which the company has introduced for the masses.
The latter allows adding new wallpaper to a specific chat's background. WhatsApp had released this feature's update back in December 2020. Therefore, to make use of this feature your WhatsApp application needs to be updated to the latest version. You can check for the update at Google PlayStore. This article is a step-by-step guide on how to use the WhatsApp custom chat wallpaper feature on smartphones. Take a look below:
How To Use Custom WhatsApp Wallpaper Feature On Android Smartphones?
Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application and select the chat window/ contact whose background you want to update.
Step 2: Now, click 'three dots' on the top-right corner of your smartphone. You will be able to see the 'Wallpaper' option. Click on it.
Step 3: The next window will show you two different options 'change' and 'Wallpaper Dimming'. Select the former to add new wallpaper to the contact window.
Step 4: You will be presented with several pre-loaded collections of wallpapers under the 'bright', 'dark', and 'solid colors' tab. There is the 'My Photos' option using from which you can upload wallpapers from your mobile gallery.
Step 5: Once you select the desired wallpaper for a chat, the next page will show a preview of the wallpaper in the chat window. If it fits well, you can click on the 'Set' Wallpaper' option.
Step 6: You can also swipe left to scroll through the wallpaper preview section.
