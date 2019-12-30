Ways To Fix Improve Location Accuracy Pop-Up On Android Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

Navigation apps are a Godsend for travelers looking for a way to get around. Be it the quickest way to get to your friend’s place or the routes to follow on your three-day trip, navigation apps are there to help you out along the way. Users are often plagued by 'Improve Location Accuracy’ pop-ups and clicking on the Agree button doesn’t usually help in these situations.

Being constantly hounded by inquiries about permission can be a big hindrance. Access the notification center and tap on the GPS and mobile data toggle buttons to turn it off. Wait for a few seconds after you do this and then turn it on again.

Open Settings on your Android phone and then tap on About Phone and then click on System Update. You can find any new updates available for your phone over here. These things will vary according to your OEM and UI. After you update your phone, reboot it and check to see if you still see the improve location accuracy pop-up. We’ll take a look at how to deal with this Android pop-up error and steps to take in order to resolve it.

App Conflict

Because of how large the user base for navigation apps are, there is understandably quite a handful of apps like Google Maps, Waze and so on. Conflicts between these apps can result in errors as well. Uninstalling these apps and leaving just one that you need can be useful.

Signal and Cell Tower

Navigation apps depend on a strong signal to effectively provide you with data. An app like OpenSignal can help you check for network coverage for several telecom operators across the world. Using information plotted on a map, you can locate the nearest cell tower, the strength of the signal you’re getting, connection quality and more. You will also be able to check the Bandwidth latency and speed for both mobile and Wi-Fi.

Coverage is another app that can help you make a personal map of all the places where you get good and bad signals. If you are in a hurry and need to discover where you can drive to in order to get a better signal, this app will come in handy.

GPS Accuracy Settings

The GPS is usually set to battery saving mode by default. This setting can usually give you the best of both worlds but it can also result in GPS related issues like the improve location accuracy pop-up. Open the location center and long-press on the GPS icon to open your GPS settings.

Turn off the high accuracy mode and this will improve location detection and get rid of the annoying pop-up.

Turn off location history

Google Maps tracks your every move and sends a monthly report based on your movements. You can turn it off by accessing GPS settings and tapping on the Google Location History option.

Toggle the Location History option off on the next screen. You can also turn if off account-wide on your Google My Account Page.

App Permissions

In addition to navigation apps, apps dealing with food, shopping and fitness might also be tracking location data. Open Settings and go to Permissions under Apps. Tap on location over here to see which apps have access and get rid of permissions for apps you think don’t need it.

