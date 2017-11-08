What is Google Maps Timeline and how to use it

It's a known fact that Google tracks each and every activity of ours including the browsing history, places we've been and much more. Talking about the Google Maps, there is an option called "Your Timeline", that lets users see everywhere they have been, including locations and venues visited.

The places users have visited that can be viewed by date, mode of transport or type of activity. In order to see your timeline, make sure your Location and Location History is ON. To turn it on follow the below steps:



Step 1: Tap Menu on the left top and then select Your Timeline.

Step 2: Tap More -> Settings.

Step 3: Now make sure your Location and Location History is on, if not turn on Location History.

In order to see where you traveled, Step 1: Go to GMaps Step 2: Tap Menu on the left top and then select Your Timeline. Step 3: To see any specific day or month, tap Show calendar and then swipe left or right and tap a day. You can also edit your timeline like changing place, delete a day and delete location history as well. To change the place you've visited, Step 1: Go to GMaps Step 2: Tap Menu on the left top and then select Your Timeline. Step 3: Tap on Edit and from the bottom, tap the correct place. You can also change the timing by tapping on time. To delete a day Step 1: Go to GMaps Step 2: Tap Menu on the left top and then select Your Timeline. Step 3: Now tap "Show calendar" -> pick the day you want to delete. Step 4: Tap on More and Delete day pick..." data-gal-src="www.gizbot.com/img/600x100/img/2017/11/08-1510126679-to-delete-a-day.jpg"> To delete location and location history Step 1: Go to GMaps Step 2: Tap Menu on the left top and then select Your Timeline. Step 3: Now head on to Settings and scroll to Location settings. Step 4: To delete some of your history -> Tap Delete Location History range. Step 5: To delete everything -> Tap Delete all Location History.