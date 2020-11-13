WhatsApp Payments: How To Stay Safe From WhatsApp Fraud and Scams Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

UPI apps are consistently getting new users in the Indian market with the boom in digitization all across. WhatsApp which is a popular instant messaging platform also joined this race recently in the country. WhatsApp Pay finally arrived in the Indian market this month after years of anticipation.

It comes as a rival to the existing players such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm in India. We have shared the steps to send money via WhatsApp Pay. You can send money both via UPI ID and QR codes using this digital payment option.

Since WhatsApp is one of the most secure messaging platforms, the company has made sure the new feature is also safe from external threats. To complete any payment, you will need to enter the security pin or OTP's. But, this doesn't mean it is completely protected from thefts and other security issues.

We know how scamsters all across take advantage of the loopholes and steal your hard-earned money. There have been incidents of frauds on other UPI apps as well in the past. So, what can you do to stay safe from any scam or fraud on WhatsApp Pay This article will guide you with the same. Take a look:

How To Stay Safe From Frauds And Scams On WhatsApp Pay

Fraudsters generally would disguise as some high-ranking officials when they contact you. You need to be aware and analyze the situation. If an unknown person sends you a text message or calls you claiming to be one such professional or a relative and ask for money, do not hesitate to say no to give out any financial details.

Specifically, if you are being sent any suspicious links, don't click on that. These links contain malware that can help the attackers steal your data. Another scenario includes these fraudsters sending you an unauthorized payment request. Do not approve as this could deduct the money from your account itself. Hence, make sure you accept such requests from trusted sources only.

Sometimes, the person doing a scam would act as a bank official and ask for your banking details. You should be aware that no bank would ask for personal banking details, so never share such information. Specifically, OTP's for payment completion. Be aware of the frauds where you will be lured to withdraw some kind of prize money or lucky draw. That's a way to clean all the nickels out of your e-wallet.

