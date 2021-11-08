ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: How To Access Saved Messages On WhatsApp

    By
    |

    WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is one of the most used apps worldwide. The app is constantly coming up with new features to make it more user-friendly. The app is used for messaging, video chat, and sharing images or videos. Now, we can also transfer money to other bank account using WhatsApp.

     
    Here's How To Access Saved Messages On WhatsApp

    Many times, we get official or any important messages on WhatsApp, which we may need later, so we can save the texts on WhatsApp itself. An in-built feature on WhatsApp allows you to mark important messages. After that, you can access the texts quickly. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to save important messages on WhatsApp.

    How To Save Important Messages On WhatsApp

    Step 1: Open a chat and then select any text which you want to save.

    Step 2: Now, tap on the text and you will see the 'star' icon placed at the top beside the 'delete' option.

    Step 3: Then tap on the 'star' icon.

    Step 4: Now, the text will be saved under the 'starred messages' section.

    How To Find Saved Messages On WhatsApp

    One can check the saved messages later by going to the 'starred messages' section. To access the saved message follow these steps:

    Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head over to the three dots icon which is placed at the top right corner.

    Step 2: Now, click on the 'starred messages' option.

    Step 3: There will be a list where all the star-marked messages will be shown along with the date.

    Step 4: To see the message or image or video, simply click on that view it in the chat.

    You can also remove the star mark from the message and then it will be removed from the 'starred messages' section. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to remove the star mark from the saved messages on WhatsApp.

     

    Step 1: Open your WhatsApp app and then go to the 'starred messages' section.

    Step 2: Now, tap any message which you want to remove.

    Step 3: There will be an option at the top to remove the message.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp news how to apps

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X