WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: How To Access Saved Messages On WhatsApp Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is one of the most used apps worldwide. The app is constantly coming up with new features to make it more user-friendly. The app is used for messaging, video chat, and sharing images or videos. Now, we can also transfer money to other bank account using WhatsApp.

Many times, we get official or any important messages on WhatsApp, which we may need later, so we can save the texts on WhatsApp itself. An in-built feature on WhatsApp allows you to mark important messages. After that, you can access the texts quickly. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to save important messages on WhatsApp.

How To Save Important Messages On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open a chat and then select any text which you want to save.

Step 2: Now, tap on the text and you will see the 'star' icon placed at the top beside the 'delete' option.

Step 3: Then tap on the 'star' icon.

Step 4: Now, the text will be saved under the 'starred messages' section.

How To Find Saved Messages On WhatsApp

One can check the saved messages later by going to the 'starred messages' section. To access the saved message follow these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head over to the three dots icon which is placed at the top right corner.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'starred messages' option.

Step 3: There will be a list where all the star-marked messages will be shown along with the date.

Step 4: To see the message or image or video, simply click on that view it in the chat.

You can also remove the star mark from the message and then it will be removed from the 'starred messages' section. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to remove the star mark from the saved messages on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp app and then go to the 'starred messages' section.

Step 2: Now, tap any message which you want to remove.

Step 3: There will be an option at the top to remove the message.

Best Mobiles in India