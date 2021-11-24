WhatsApp Tips & Tricks; How To Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app plays an important role in our lives whether it's official or personal. With its latest in-built features, the app has become more user-friendly. Apart from video calls to sending texts, voice messages, sharing images, WhatsApp also allows users to send money to others. Here we've discussed some quick tips regarding WhatsApp that might be very helpful for you.

Sometimes, you may accidentally delete a text or switch to a new phone but do not want to lose your chat history. For that, WhatsApp has an in-built process that allows you to backup your chat history. Follow these steps to backup your chat on WhatsApp.

How To Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages

We must know that the instant messaging app does not save your conversations on its servers. It generates a database on your Google Drive or internal storage of your phone. With this, you can get back your deleted chats. If you want to backup the chats on your Google Drive account follow these steps:

Step 1: If you want to use WhatsApp on another device, first log in to your Google account.

Step 2: Now, log in to your WhatsApp account using the 10-digit mobile number which you use for WhatsApp.

Step 3: Once you are done with the verification process, WhatsApp will allow you to get back your chat history from Google Drive.

Step 4: Finally, click on the 'Restore' option and 'Next' to get back old chats.

It is also important to note that you need a stable WiFi connection and this process only works if you enabled the backup option to your app. To enable it, go to WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > back up to Google Drive. Now you will get options like - Never, ''Only when I tab Backup'', daily, monthly, and weekly. Select one as your wish.

How To Restore Your WhatsApp Chats From Local Storage Of Your Phone

Also, if you want to backup chats on your old phone, then you need to restore the deleted messages from local storage. Follow these steps to get back old chats from local storage.

Step 1: Open your phone's file manager.

Step 2: Go to the WhatsApp folder which can be found within the internal storage section.

Step 3: Now, click on the Databases folder which has all your WhatsApp chats.

Step 4: Select one and rename it. And you will need to uninstall your WhatsApp and then re-login again.

Moreover, WhatsApp has another feature that allows deleting messages after sending. However, this feature will work only if the message is deleted within a specific time of sending it. For instance, you want to now read the deleted messages that you've received from your friends.

For that, you need to download a third-party app like 'Notisave' from Google Play Store as WhatsApp does not have an in-built feature to read the deleted messages. However, if you are an iOS user, don't get an option like this.

