Windows 10 Guide: How To Add And Manage Multiple OneDrive Accounts

Computers and smartphones are capable of running multiple accounts of the same service or app simultaneously. OneDrive is Microsoft's storage service in File Explorer of the Windows 10 operating system. Windows 10 can sync only a single OneDrive account on your computer. But when you are having multiple OneDrive accounts, it is better to sync them on one device so that they are easy to manage. You will also save a lot of time. This article will help you to run multiple OneDrive accounts effectively.

How To Add The First Account

If your OneDrive account is not linked to your Windows 10, then follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Select the Windows key from your keyboard and tap on OneDrive to open it. If the OneDrive is not installed on your computer, then you install from the Microsoft website, Microsoft Store app or any of the OneDrive website.

Step 2: Press on the Sign-in button.

Step 3: Select the preferred Microsoft account if you are connected to your computer or enter the details in a new account on a popup new window.

Step 4: Press continue to proceed.

Step 5: Now your first OneDrive account is connected to your Windows 10. You can manage the account from your Windows 10 File Explorer.

How to add the second account

If you want to add another account, follow the below steps.

Step 1: Right-Tap on the OneDrive icon in the system notification area.

Step 2: Press on the Settings option in the OneDrive menu. A new Microsoft OneDrive window is created where you can edit the changes in your OneDrive account that are connected to your computer.

Step 3: Select accounts to view the account section.

Step 4: Click on the 'Add an account' option. A new window is created where you can run the second OneDrive account that is connected to your computer.

Step 5: Type the second OneDrive account email address, password and click on the Sign-in option.

Step 6: Windows can view the new OneDrive folder location with other information too. Press on the Change location button if you want to make changes in the default folder of the newly created OneDrive account. Click on the Next button to proceed. Now, the second OneDrive account is linked to your computer.

How to manage multiple OneDrive accounts

Now the two OneDrive account is linked to your computer successfully, you can view a few changes. The first obvious change you notice is that your computer will display multiple OneDrive icons in the Taskbar notification area. You can notice there will be two-colored OneDrive icons. The personal OneDrive account will be in grey and the business account in blue color. This color difference will help you to manage the accounts efficiently.

In your computer File Explorer, you can notice there will be two OneDrive folders. These folders are labeled neatly so that you can identify them very easily. Your personal account OneDrive folder is named as personal and business is labeled to the email address that is connected to your account.

This article will help you to access all your accounts when you are having multiple OneDrive accounts. This saves your time in signing to multiple browsers.

