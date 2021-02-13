Twitter Moments: What Is Twitter Moments? How To Create And Use It? How To oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Twitter is one of the most popular microblogging platforms across the globe. Its user base has been increasing with the passing years. While Twitter might have got a new rival in India in the form of Koo, it still is maintaining a good rapport amongst the audience.

The company is consistent in rolling out new features to its platform for a better user experience. One of the recent features which this microblogging platform has been received is the Moments.

Twitter Moments is the company's version of curated short stories that compiles several tweets (popular ones) related to a trending topic. These collections of tweets can further be tagged in a normal tweet, however, once clicked on; it shows all the related tweets and posts.

Notably, this feature was initially released for the public back in 2016 and can be categorized under different areas of interest such as sports, news, and entertainment, etc. This feature also has another tab called 'Today'. This option shows the highlights of a single day. It's also worth adding that the Twitter Moments feature is available for both mobile and desktop.

If you are wondering how you can create Twitter Moments via your account, then this article is what will guide you with the same. Have a look at the steps:

How To Create Twitter Moments?

Step 1: To Create a Twitter Moment, you need to open the Twitter app go to the 'Create New Moment' option. You can locate this on the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 2: You now need to add the required data for the new 'Moment'. It includes a title, description, and also a cover photo.

Step 3: In the next step, you can add relevant tweets and arrange them as per the relevance.

Step 4: Now, you just need to click on the 'Publish' tab to upload it. You can also select the "Finish Later" option if in case you want to save a draft for later.

Best Mobiles in India