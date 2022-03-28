WhatsApp Payments: How To Check Account Balance On WhatsApp How To oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp is one of the popular instant messaging apps that are used by everyone. The platform added several new features to make it more user-friendly. WhatsApp Pay is another feature that was introduced back in 2020. It is a UPI payment option like other UPI payment apps like Paytm and Google Pay.

Most of us are aware of WhatsApp Payments which allows users to send money directly from WhatsApp. Besides, one can also check their account balance from the instant messaging app itself. In this story, we've discussed how to check your bank account balance on WhatsApp.

How To Set Up WhatsApp Payments

Before knowing how to check the account balance, one must know how to use WhatsApp Payments or how to send money from WhatsApp. To send money via WhatsApp, you'll have to set up payments on WhatsApp by linking your bank account. Follow these steps to set up WhatsApp Payments.

Step 1: First, open your WhatsApp and click on the menu options.

Step 2: Now, tap on the Payments and then finish set up option.

Step 3: Select your bank from the list of options and verify your mobile number that is linked with your bank account by authenticating it via SMS.

Step 4: Once you are done with the verification process, set up your UPI PIN to start transaction.

How To Send Money Via WhatsApp

Here's the step-by-step guide on how to send money to your contacts.

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and open a chat to whom you want to send money.

Step 2: It is important to note that, if the selected contact is not using the WhatsApp payment option, you can send Invite or transfer the money using the person's UPI ID of another apps like Google Pay and PhonePe.

Step 3: If the person is already using WhatsApp Pay, you need to just click on the 'Payment' option and then select an amount. You can also add a note and then tap on the 'next' option and 'send payment'.

Step 4: Now, WhatsApp will ask port UPI PIN that you've selected.

Step 5: Finally, enter your PIN and head over to the next to send money.

How To Check Your Bank Account Balance On WhatsApp

As mentioned above, WhatsApp also allows users to check their bank account balance from the app itself. To check your account balance, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then click on the three-dot icon placed at the top right of the screen.

Step 2: Select 'Payments' and swipe down to choose your bank account.

Step 3: Now, tap on 'View Account Balance' and enter your PIN to know your account balance.

Additionally, one can also check the account balance while sending money. For that, you need to open your WhatsApp and a chat. Then tap on the payment option and it will show your bank details. Click on bank ID and select 'View Account Balance'. After that, you need to enter your PIN to check the balance.

