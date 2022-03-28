Just In
- 8 min ago Jio Rs. 259 Prepaid Plan Offers Calendar Month Validity
- 24 min ago Watch IPL 2022 For Free: Apps, Plans To Watch IPL 2022 For Free
- 53 min ago Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models To Sport Bigger Camera Bump
- 1 hr ago Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Realme GT Neo3, And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Sofia Parveen Gleams In Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season -3 Dubai UAE
- News Delhi school renamed after prominent Kashmiri Pandit leader Tika Lal Taploo
- Sports IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock is a dream pair at top: Gavaskar
- Finance Global Crypto M-Cap At $2.12 T: Bitcoin Tops $47K, Polkadot Gains Over 8%
- Automobiles Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Expected By Year-End: Could Become India’s Most Affordable Electric Car
- Lifestyle Happy Ugadi: 7 Expert Home Decor Ideas For Celebrating Ugadi Festival
- Education JKSSB SI Answer Key 2022 Released For Sub Inspector Exam, Raise Objections By March 31
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
WhatsApp Payments: How To Check Account Balance On WhatsApp
WhatsApp is one of the popular instant messaging apps that are used by everyone. The platform added several new features to make it more user-friendly. WhatsApp Pay is another feature that was introduced back in 2020. It is a UPI payment option like other UPI payment apps like Paytm and Google Pay.
Most of us are aware of WhatsApp Payments which allows users to send money directly from WhatsApp. Besides, one can also check their account balance from the instant messaging app itself. In this story, we've discussed how to check your bank account balance on WhatsApp.
How To Set Up WhatsApp Payments
Before knowing how to check the account balance, one must know how to use WhatsApp Payments or how to send money from WhatsApp. To send money via WhatsApp, you'll have to set up payments on WhatsApp by linking your bank account. Follow these steps to set up WhatsApp Payments.
Step 1: First, open your WhatsApp and click on the menu options.
Step 2: Now, tap on the Payments and then finish set up option.
Step 3: Select your bank from the list of options and verify your mobile number that is linked with your bank account by authenticating it via SMS.
Step 4: Once you are done with the verification process, set up your UPI PIN to start transaction.
How To Send Money Via WhatsApp
Here's the step-by-step guide on how to send money to your contacts.
Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and open a chat to whom you want to send money.
Step 2: It is important to note that, if the selected contact is not using the WhatsApp payment option, you can send Invite or transfer the money using the person's UPI ID of another apps like Google Pay and PhonePe.
Step 3: If the person is already using WhatsApp Pay, you need to just click on the 'Payment' option and then select an amount. You can also add a note and then tap on the 'next' option and 'send payment'.
Step 4: Now, WhatsApp will ask port UPI PIN that you've selected.
Step 5: Finally, enter your PIN and head over to the next to send money.
How To Check Your Bank Account Balance On WhatsApp
As mentioned above, WhatsApp also allows users to check their bank account balance from the app itself. To check your account balance, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then click on the three-dot icon placed at the top right of the screen.
Step 2: Select 'Payments' and swipe down to choose your bank account.
Step 3: Now, tap on 'View Account Balance' and enter your PIN to know your account balance.
Additionally, one can also check the account balance while sending money. For that, you need to open your WhatsApp and a chat. Then tap on the payment option and it will show your bank details. Click on bank ID and select 'View Account Balance'. After that, you need to enter your PIN to check the balance.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
7,999
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999