Home Idea 4g plans

Idea 4G Plans: Best Idea 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details Special Pages oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2018, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged paving the way to Vodafone Idea Limited. Since then, the merged telco offers similar tariff plans for their subscribers.

There are unlimited combo plans offering daily data benefits and unlimited voice calls to any network without any additional charges. However, Idea subscribers will not get to enjoy Vodafone Play and others except for unlimited voice calling, SMS and data benefits.

Idea 4G Prepaid Plans

Price Data Validity Circle Description Rs. 19 200MB 2 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network Rs. 129 2GB data 14 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 300 SMS Rs. 149 2GB data 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 300 SMS Rs. 199 1GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 219 1GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 249 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 299 2GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 379 6GB 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1000 SMS/day Rs. 398 3GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/days Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 449 2GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 555 1.5GB/day 70 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 599 1.5GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day Rs. 699 2GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day

Here are the Idea 4G prepaid plans available across all the operational circles listed for interested subscribers.

Idea Rs. 19 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 19 prepaid plan is a daily plan that delivers 200MB of data for a period of one day. It also provides unlimited voice calling to any network.

Idea Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 129 prepaid comes with benefits such as 2GB of data all throughout the validity period of 14 days. There are other benefits such as unlimited voice calling to any network and 300 free SMS for the whole validity period.

Idea Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 149 prepaid plan of Idea is similar to the Rs. 129 prepaid plan but stretches the validity period. Well, this prepaid plan offers 2GB of data throughout its validity, which is 28 days. Besides this, there are unlimited voice calling to any network and 300 free SMS.

Idea Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 199 prepaid plan is the cheapest daily data unlimited combo plan. This prepaid plan delivers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. And, there is unlimited voice calling support to any network without an additional cost and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 219 prepaid plan bundles 1GB of data per day for a relatively longer validity period of 28 days. It brings benefits such as unlimited voice calling to all networks and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 249 prepaid plan from Idea provides subscribers with benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling without any limits and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Idea Rs. 299 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day for 28 days. This plan also brings benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

The Idea Rs. 379 prepaid plan offers subscribers 6GB of data that is valid for a period of 84 days. Besides this, users can also make unlimited and free voice calls to any network and 1000 free SMS per day. Notably, this plan could benefit those who do not use much of mobile data.

Idea Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

For the heavy mobile data users, Idea has a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 398. This prepaid plan comes with benefits such as 3GB of daily data that is valid for a period of 28 days. It also comes with unlimited voice calling to any network and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day for a period of 56 days. This tariff plan also lets subscribers make unlimited voice calls to any network without paying any additional cost and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 449 priced Idea prepaid plan delivers subscribers with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and 100 free SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days.

Idea Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 555 prepaid plan pumps in benefits such as 1.5GB of data for a validity period of 70 days. Similar to the other plans, this one also comes with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 555 prepaid plan is similar to the Rs. 555 prepaid plan. It comes with 1.5GB of data for a validity period, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 free SMS per day but has a relatively higher validity period of 84 days.

Idea Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 699 tariff plan comes with a validity of 84 days. This plan offers benefits such as 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and 100 free SMS per day without an additional cost.

Best Idea Plans With 28 Days Validity

A slew of Idea prepaid plans offers unlimited voice calling to any network and data benefits for a validity period of 28 days. Here these plans with 28 days validity are listed below.

Idea Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 149 priced Idea prepaid plan provides benefits such as 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and 100 free SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days.

Idea Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 219 prepaid plan from Idea delivers 1GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day benefits. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days.

Idea Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

The Idea Rs. 249 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1.5GB of daily data for a validity period of 28 days. Apart from this, subscribers will also get unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 free SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 299 prepaid plan is bundled with 2GB of data per day, 100 free SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days. Notably, this is the most affordable plan from the telco providing 2GB of daily data.

Idea Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

The Rs, 398 prepaid plan from Idea is for the heavy data users as it provides 3GB of data benefit per day for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with other benefits such as unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 free SMS per day.

Best Idea Plans With 56 Days Validity

Idea has a few plans that provide unlimited voice calls and a specific amount of data benefits among others for a validity period of 56 days.

Idea Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 399 prepaid plan comes with benefits including 1.5GB of data per day, 100 free SMS per day and unlimited voice calls to any network without any additional cost for a validity period of 56 days.

Idea Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 449 prepaid plan from Idea is bundled with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day for 56 days.

Best Idea Plans With 84 Days Validity

Looking for prepaid plans with 84 days validity? Here are a few of them from Idea providing unlimited voice calling benefits among others.

Idea Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 379 prepaid plan comes with 6GB of data throughout the validity period of 84 days. It provides other benefits such as unlimited, 1000 free SMS per day and free voice calls to any network.

Idea Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 559 prepaid plan offers subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day, 100 free SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling to any network. All these benefits are valid for a period of 84 days.

Idea Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 699 prepaid plan bundles 2GB of data per day, 100 free SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits to any network for a validity period of 84 days.

Best Idea Plans Offering 1GB/Day

The unlimited combo plans from Idea that offer daily data benefits provide a minimum of 1GB of data per day apart from the other benefits that all the prepaid plans from the telco are bundled with.

Idea Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 199 prepaid plan offers subscribers with 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 21 days, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 219 prepaid plan provides 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Best Idea Plans Offering 1.5GB/Day

Some Idea prepaid plans provide 1.5GB of data per day. These plans are similar to the other prepaid plans with daily data benefits expect for the amount of data offered.

Idea Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 249 prepaid plan offers subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day for of 21 days of validity. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and 100 SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 56 days.

Idea Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 555 prepaid plan has a validity period of 70 days. This tariff plan provides 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Idea Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 599 prepaid plan is a long-term plan offering 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling for a validity of 84 days.

Best Idea Plans Offering 2GB/Day

Some Idea prepaid plans provide benefits including 2GB of data per day. Here these plans are detailed below

Idea Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 299 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days.

Idea Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 449 prepaid plan provides benefits such as with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits to any network for a period of 56 days.

Idea Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

Subscribers of the Idea Rs. 699 prepaid plan get 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 84 days.

Best Idea Plans Offering 3GB/Day

Among the Idea prepaid plans, a few offer the highest data benefit, which is 3GB of daily data. These prepaid plans are listed below for the subscribers who use a lot of data.

Idea Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

Idea Rs. 398 prepaid plan comes with benefits such as 3GB of daily data that is valid for a period of 28 days. It provides unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day.

Idea Postpaid Plans

Idea postpaid plans are quite limited and here we detail them. These plans also come with carry forward facility for those who have a lot of unused data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and more.

Price Data Validity Circle Talktime Description Rs. 399 40GB 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day Rs. 499 75GB 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day

Idea Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan

The Idea Nirvana Rs. 399 postpaid plan offers subscribers with unlimited voice calls, local and national, 40GB of data along with 200GB carry forward facility and 100 SMS, local, national and roaming per month.

Idea Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan

Idea Nirvana Rs. 499 postpaid plan comes with benefits such as unlimited voice calls without any limitation, 75GB of data along with 200GB of carry forward facility, and 100 SMS.

Best Mobiles in India