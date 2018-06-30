Related Articles
The new tab of Google Chrome can be customized according to your requirements. You have the freedom to change the functionality and the look of the new tab. You can use the help of the Chrome extensions to make the new tab look more attractive and you can also enhance its functionality through those extensions.
The best thing about Google Chrome is that it allows you take complete control of the look that you want of the new tab page. New tab page is that the page that appears whenever you click on a new tab button. Today, we will discuss the 10 best Chrome extensions to customize “New Tab” page. Please note that all the extensions mentioned in the list can be used for free.
10 best Chrome extensions to customize 'New Tab’ page
Earth View
The Earth View extension is developed by Google Earth. Whenever you open a new page with this extension on, you will be welcomed with a beautiful image captured by the satellite. The photos that appear on the page are random. It gives you the option of digging information about the image then.
Currently
It is a theme that displays the temperature, time and weather forecast in your city. The details are provided to you in a presentable manner. You can choose the location of your city manually and then customize the theme according to your choice.
OneFeed
With OneFeed, you can turn your new page tab into a social dashboard. The extension is focused on your social networking. It presents you with all updates from all your social browser in the new tab. This extension also comes with a notification center for easy management of your network.
Dayboard
If you create a daily to-do list for organizing your day, then the Dayboard extension can prove to be your perfect pal. It allows you to add at least five tasks that needs to be completed before the day ends. Whenever you open a new tab, you will be able to see your task list.
Dream Afar
Through this extension you would be able to see beautiful places around the world. It can motivate you to travel around the world. The Google search box in the extension displays the location and time. This extension creates a page that is quite similar to the homepage of Bing.
Card Board
Through this extension, you can have a look at your recently installed extensions, downloads and bookmarked sites in a presentable manner. The information is displayed as cardboard.
Be Limitless
Give your productivity level a boost with the help of Be Limitless extension. This extension allows you to track the time that you have spent in each of the tab in Google Chrome.
Taco
This extension extracts your task list from more than 40 services including Gmail and Trello. It is another productivity increasing app that helps you to stay in focus.
iChrome New Tab
This extension provides you with more than 50 widgets. You can get information regarding sports, weather, stocks, RSS, Gmail and many more stuff in your new tab.
Home
This extension gives you information about the notification panels, the recently closed tabs, quick notes and many more things. You can also add custom tabs in the new page with the help of it.