10 best download managers for Google Chrome for faster downloads

Chrono Download Manager

The feature-rich Chrono Download Manager is integrated with Chrome through the means of context menus, toolbar buttons, and key shortcuts.

Turbo Download Manager

This manager allows you to increase download speed, continue broken downloads, allows downloading from multiple sources and allows media files to be previewed while they are being downloaded.

Chrome Download Manager

This is an extension that can be added to Chrome. This extension displays the progress of your downloads in a nice, clean, easy interface.

Free Download Manager

This download manager accelerates your download speed and helps you to track the progress of your YouTube and Torrent downloads as well.

Download Master

With this manager, you have the option of right-clicking anywhere on a page to download a file, you also have the option of downloading multiple links at once.

Flash Video Downloader

This lightweight extension allows you to download videos from almost every website that are out there. The manager is pretty straightforward to use and also doesn't consume much RAM.

Download Manager

The simple interface allows you to access and view info about your downloads in a simple interface. Download progress is shown with pause, resume and cancel options.

Download with Free Download Manager

This extension makes integration with Free Download Manager (FDM) available. The downloads are all handled by the internal download manager.

Fruumo Download Manager

This manager is available for Chrome and Chromium-based browsers, it also allows downloads to continue after Chrome has been closed.

Universal Download Manager

This download manager offers a pop-up with a simple and convenient interface that gives you access to your downloads.

Downloaders

This is an external download manager that communicates with external downloaders. This manager makes direct calls to external downloaders and supports a majority of external downloaders.

Download in IDM

Download in IDM is an extension that enables you to open and download an item through IDM. The prerequisite is that you need to have IDM installed on your Windows 10 computer.

Download All

This extension allows you to download any type of file that is available online and it does not require you to sign up in order to use the extension either.

Chrome Audio Capture

This extension allows you to capture or record audio that is available in any open tabs. You have the option of saving it any of the audio formats that are available.