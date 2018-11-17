10 best download managers for Google Chrome for faster downloads

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Google Chrome is hands down one of the best browsers available today. The features that have been incorporated into the browser make it a great tool to surf and download or upload without too many hiccups.
There are also changes and tweaks that you can make to the browser in order to get the most out of your browser. And when it comes to downloading files, although there a lot of ways in which you can improve downloading efficiencies, you can get a lot more out of your browser by trying one of the other download managers that have been mentioned below:
Chrono Download Manager
The feature-rich Chrono Download Manager is integrated with Chrome through the means of context menus, toolbar buttons, and key shortcuts.
Turbo Download Manager
This manager allows you to increase download speed, continue broken downloads, allows downloading from multiple sources and allows media files to be previewed while they are being downloaded.
Chrome Download Manager
This is an extension that can be added to Chrome. This extension displays the progress of your downloads in a nice, clean, easy interface.
Free Download Manager
This download manager accelerates your download speed and helps you to track the progress of your YouTube and Torrent downloads as well.
Download Master
With this manager, you have the option of right-clicking anywhere on a page to download a file, you also have the option of downloading multiple links at once.
Flash Video Downloader
This lightweight extension allows you to download videos from almost every website that are out there. The manager is pretty straightforward to use and also doesn't consume much RAM.
Download Manager
The simple interface allows you to access and view info about your downloads in a simple interface. Download progress is shown with pause, resume and cancel options.
Download with Free Download Manager
This extension makes integration with Free Download Manager (FDM) available. The downloads are all handled by the internal download manager.
Fruumo Download Manager
This manager is available for Chrome and Chromium-based browsers, it also allows downloads to continue after Chrome has been closed.
Universal Download Manager
This download manager offers a pop-up with a simple and convenient interface that gives you access to your downloads.
Downloaders
This is an external download manager that communicates with external downloaders. This manager makes direct calls to external downloaders and supports a majority of external downloaders.
Download in IDM
Download in IDM is an extension that enables you to open and download an item through IDM. The prerequisite is that you need to have IDM installed on your Windows 10 computer.
Download All
This extension allows you to download any type of file that is available online and it does not require you to sign up in order to use the extension either.
Chrome Audio Capture
This extension allows you to capture or record audio that is available in any open tabs. You have the option of saving it any of the audio formats that are available.