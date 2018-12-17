10 best streaming websites to watch Hindi/Bollywood movies online for free

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Movies have always been around to make us cry, laugh and forget our worries for at least an hour or two. The whole spectrum of human emotion is available to us through the means of movies. The days of flocking to the theater on Friday to catch up with the new releases has gone down quite a bit though.
Streaming websites have become more popular and have become the primary source of entertainment. If you’re a Bollywood fan and wish to watch the latest movie or even one of your old favorites, we have a list of the best websites you can go to in order to do the same.
Hotstar
Launched by Star India in 2015. This is the go-to site if you wish to binge on Bollywood movies and serials in all Indian languages. Free and premium movies can be watched on either the website or the mobile app.
The following plans are available for premium subscription
Rs. 999/year - This is charged annually and is non-refundable
Rs. 199/month - Charged monthly within a 7-day trial
Amazon Prime
From buying a shirt to picking up your groceries, Amazon seems to have everything. Prime video goes another step and offers great content including Bollywood movies.
It also offers you a free trial for a month. The plans are as follows:
Rs. 129/month
Rs. 999/year
Voot
Voot is Viacom 18's digital portal and is available for Android and iOS users. It is also available as a domestic website.
One can watch all the popular movies including big hits like Bajirao Mastani and Queen for free without signing up and registering yourself.
Eros Now
Eros Now was launched in 2004 and has a collection of more than 50000 films and 2,50,000 music tracks. The website has over 49.5 million registered users. While you can watch music videos for free, you can get access to unlimited movies and TV shows without being bogged down by ads for just Rs. 49.
At Rs. 99/month, you can get your hands on HD movies with subtitles.
YouTube
You can get access to old movies that people have uploaded on this website and to get access to a premium range of movies which provide content free form ads, you can subscribe.
SonyLiv
Sony Network's official websites offer not just television shows, but also a wide selection of English, Hindi and regional movies. The subscription plans are as follows:
Rs. 99 - 1 month
Rs. 149 - 3 months
Rs. 499 - 1 year
Netflix
Netflix is at the top of its game and has a wide range of films and television shows for everyone. They also have a good collection of Bollywood movies currently streaming. You can join free for a month or choose a subscription pack. The following plans are available for you:
Basic Plan - Rs. 500/month
Standard Plan - Rs. 650/month
Premium Plan - Rs. 800/month
Zee5
It has more than 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing across English, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, and other regional language movies. It offers a comfortable and friendly user experience with highly evolved video streaming technology.
It is running an exclusive limited time period offer of subscription at Rs. 99 for 2 months or an annual subscription of Rs. 499 which saves users Rs. 500.
BoXTv
This website allows users to watch any movie at an annual subscription of Rs. 199. While unregistered users can browse the website and stream a movie directly, you need to sign up if you want to play back content.
Airtel TV
With more than 6000 movies and 300 live TV channels, the Airtel TV App is a great place to catch up on Bollywood, regional and international content. Free subscription is provided to all Airtel prepaid and postpaid users till December 31, 2018.