10 best streaming websites to watch Hindi/Bollywood movies online for free

Hotstar

Launched by Star India in 2015. This is the go-to site if you wish to binge on Bollywood movies and serials in all Indian languages. Free and premium movies can be watched on either the website or the mobile app.

The following plans are available for premium subscription

Rs. 999/year - This is charged annually and is non-refundable

Rs. 199/month - Charged monthly within a 7-day trial

Amazon Prime

From buying a shirt to picking up your groceries, Amazon seems to have everything. Prime video goes another step and offers great content including Bollywood movies.

It also offers you a free trial for a month. The plans are as follows:

Rs. 129/month

Rs. 999/year

Voot

Voot is Viacom 18's digital portal and is available for Android and iOS users. It is also available as a domestic website.

One can watch all the popular movies including big hits like Bajirao Mastani and Queen for free without signing up and registering yourself.

Eros Now

Eros Now was launched in 2004 and has a collection of more than 50000 films and 2,50,000 music tracks. The website has over 49.5 million registered users. While you can watch music videos for free, you can get access to unlimited movies and TV shows without being bogged down by ads for just Rs. 49.

At Rs. 99/month, you can get your hands on HD movies with subtitles.

YouTube

You can get access to old movies that people have uploaded on this website and to get access to a premium range of movies which provide content free form ads, you can subscribe.

SonyLiv

Sony Network's official websites offer not just television shows, but also a wide selection of English, Hindi and regional movies. The subscription plans are as follows:

Rs. 99 - 1 month

Rs. 149 - 3 months

Rs. 499 - 1 year

Netflix

Netflix is at the top of its game and has a wide range of films and television shows for everyone. They also have a good collection of Bollywood movies currently streaming. You can join free for a month or choose a subscription pack. The following plans are available for you:

Basic Plan - Rs. 500/month

Standard Plan - Rs. 650/month

Premium Plan - Rs. 800/month

Zee5

It has more than 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing across English, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, and other regional language movies. It offers a comfortable and friendly user experience with highly evolved video streaming technology.

It is running an exclusive limited time period offer of subscription at Rs. 99 for 2 months or an annual subscription of Rs. 499 which saves users Rs. 500.

BoXTv

This website allows users to watch any movie at an annual subscription of Rs. 199. While unregistered users can browse the website and stream a movie directly, you need to sign up if you want to play back content.

Airtel TV

With more than 6000 movies and 300 live TV channels, the Airtel TV App is a great place to catch up on Bollywood, regional and international content. Free subscription is provided to all Airtel prepaid and postpaid users till December 31, 2018.