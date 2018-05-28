10 best superfast browsers for Android devices

Dolphin Browser

This browser has a lot of appeal which makes the browser look very attractive. The enhanced gaming and video experience is one of the best in available on Android. The AdBlocker lets you block popups, ads, banners and ad-videos. You can also swipe in order to switch between tabs.

Chrome Beta

With Chrome Beta, you will be able to enjoy live updates from Google directly. You will also be able to give feedback which will directly help for browser development.

Puffin Browser

This highly customizable browser is capable of emulating the mouse and trackpad experience quite effectively. It can help you load bigger website files by using smaller bandwidths. And all traffic from this browser is encrypted which protects it from hackers.

Javelin Incognito Browser – for security and privacy

As the name suggests, this browser provides a really great platform to anyone who wishes to surf the web anonymously. The cookies, cache and history will also get automatically deleted on this device after you're done. Blocked sites can also be accessed using a Smart Private Proxy Service which is hosted on gigabit server.

UC Browser

This browser compresses data and speeds up your browsing experience, it can also block many annoying Ads on their main sites. It can also speed up Facebook. Dropped connections also resume downloading from the breakpoint.

Opera Mini

Opera Mini is super fast and it also has the option of being able to scan QR codes from within the browser itself. The High-compression mode also allows you to have a fully immersive web experience without sacrificing your data allowance.

Google Chrome

With the ability to sync search history and bookmarks across multiple platforms, this app is quite handy. You can flip through tabs by swiping side by side and access tabs and bookmarks on your browser very easily.

CM Browser – Fast & Light

CM (Clean Master) browser can protect you from malicious threats and also give you really fast browsing speeds. The browser warns you when you enter sites that could potentially harm your device. It also scans your apk file downloads for malware and keeps your device secure. You also have the option of keeping history, cookies and passwords saved.

Chrome Canary (Unstable)

This is the untested unstable version of Google Chrome which hasn't been released yet. This browser is more suitable for developers and advanced users. With close to seven updates every week, this is the fastest browser available.

Mercury Browser for Android

This browser comes loaded with a ton of features like Ad Block, , Customize Search Engine, User Agent, Picture Block, Customize Search Engine, Full Screen etc. The powerful flash support makes watching videos much easier and built-in ad block options are almost flawless. Enabling Private Mode will keep the browser from recording your history and it will clear your browsing history which keeps you from being spied on.