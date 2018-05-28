ENGLISH

10 best superfast browsers for Android devices

Posted By: Vishnu Sasidharan

    Most browsing and simple downloads nowadays take place over smartphones, the interface that connects the internet and the user is known as the browser. There are a lot of browsers out there like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera etc.

    The basic function of a browser is to load the webpages, but depending on the design and features that are available, some browsers are capable of doing much more. A list of ten of the best Android browsers that are available out there based on their page processing speeds, user privacy protection and downloading speed has been given below:

    Dolphin Browser

    This browser has a lot of appeal which makes the browser look very attractive. The enhanced gaming and video experience is one of the best in available on Android. The AdBlocker lets you block popups, ads, banners and ad-videos. You can also swipe in order to switch between tabs.

    Chrome Beta

    With Chrome Beta, you will be able to enjoy live updates from Google directly. You will also be able to give feedback which will directly help for browser development.

    Puffin Browser

    This highly customizable browser is capable of emulating the mouse and trackpad experience quite effectively. It can help you load bigger website files by using smaller bandwidths. And all traffic from this browser is encrypted which protects it from hackers.

    Javelin Incognito Browser – for security and privacy

    As the name suggests, this browser provides a really great platform to anyone who wishes to surf the web anonymously. The cookies, cache and history will also get automatically deleted on this device after you're done. Blocked sites can also be accessed using a Smart Private Proxy Service which is hosted on gigabit server.

    UC Browser

    This browser compresses data and speeds up your browsing experience, it can also block many annoying Ads on their main sites. It can also speed up Facebook. Dropped connections also resume downloading from the breakpoint.

    Opera Mini

    Opera Mini is super fast and it also has the option of being able to scan QR codes from within the browser itself. The High-compression mode also allows you to have a fully immersive web experience without sacrificing your data allowance.

    Google Chrome

    With the ability to sync search history and bookmarks across multiple platforms, this app is quite handy. You can flip through tabs by swiping side by side and access tabs and bookmarks on your browser very easily.

    CM Browser – Fast & Light

    CM (Clean Master) browser can protect you from malicious threats and also give you really fast browsing speeds. The browser warns you when you enter sites that could potentially harm your device. It also scans your apk file downloads for malware and keeps your device secure. You also have the option of keeping history, cookies and passwords saved.

    Chrome Canary (Unstable)

    This is the untested unstable version of Google Chrome which hasn't been released yet. This browser is more suitable for developers and advanced users. With close to seven updates every week, this is the fastest browser available.

    Mercury Browser for Android

    This browser comes loaded with a ton of features like Ad Block, , Customize Search Engine, User Agent, Picture Block, Customize Search Engine, Full Screen etc. The powerful flash support makes watching videos much easier and built-in ad block options are almost flawless. Enabling Private Mode will keep the browser from recording your history and it will clear your browsing history which keeps you from being spied on.

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
