10 internet issues you can get rid of easily

Pop-ups

Sudden windows of irrelevant content that literally pop up when you visit certain websites. Your browser can't stop all of them, the ideal way is to add an extension. In Chrome, Pop-Up Blocker helps you do so.

Spoilers

Spoilers seek refuge in several corners of the internet and it's simple to come across one even when you aren't looking for it. Spoiler Protection is an extension on both Chrome and Firefox that hides any content related to the movies/show that you enter.

Autoplay

Sometimes you're reading an article and you hear a video playing suddenly. You can stop such autoplay with an extension called Disable HTML5 Autoplay. There are some options to do within the browser itself, especially Chrome.

Cookies

Trackers and cookies are minuscule bits of information that tell a website to load based on your visits. Websites knows what to display when they sense your profile. A privacy mode on your browser generally disables them from being stored. Otherwise, you can go for an extension such as Ultrablock.

Inappropriate content

vRate is a third-party extension that scans the web page and displays only the relevant and appropriate content. Obscene or vulgar content, images, and media and filtered, rendering the page clean.

Misinformation

Fake news is rampant these days, and it's tough to trust any source. ZenMate Safe Search is an extension that judges how trustworthy the source is and searches for misinformation while you read Google news.

Passwords

With the requirement of logging into every other website these days, keeping track of several passwords will be a thorn in your side. LastPass is a password manager that manages your passwords and enters them automatically.

Subscriptions

Have control over your subscriptions with TrackMySubs, a website which offers the service of managing your subscriptions and reminds you timely to renew if any such subscription is about to expire. It's a worthy site in today's age.

Articles

An impossible deluge of information surrounds us and makes it tough to keep up with the world and still have time to read certain pending articles. Pocket is a game-changer, an extension and an app that saves the articles for offline reading. It also provides an audio version for the article saved.

Data

Data consumption is the biggest limit to your information consumption. Certain websites are jam-packed with graphics and interactive designs. These pull in large amounts of data. You can curb usage by using Data Saver by Google for Chrome, or alter the settings on your phone.