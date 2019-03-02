TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
10 reasons you should use Multiple Users Feature
Two different profiles on one Android smartphones is now a reality
The multiple-users feature on Android is akin to multiple accounts on a PC. You have one device, different people can use the same device to their needs through separate accounts. This was long overdue for smartphones and eventually the feature found its way into Android in 2014. Here are the reasons why you must try out Android’s multiple user feature.
Privacy
The feature allows each user to have their private space. Whatever you watch, store, browse will always be unique to your account. Your chats, installed apps will only be displayed under your account.
Data safety
Most of our important information is stored on our phones. There's a high chance a child can delete or corrupt them with a few haphazard swipes. Having a different account allows you to keep everything safe while you hand over the phone with a different account to someone.
Lock your content
Needless to say, Android won't let you simply change accounts without first setting a unique pattern, pin or a password to the accounts. There wouldn't be any purpose of having separate accounts if they aren't secure.
Guest profile
These are handy when you're giving your device for someone to use for a short period of time. Adding a guest account is perfect since it can be deleted very quickly once they're done using it.
Restrict content
This is a tablet only feature and for some Nexus phones. You can restrict the profiles of different users and guests other than the admin. They won't be able to browse freely or downloaded malicious apps, view obscene content, etc.
Update Google account later
To create a new profile, the user must have a Google account. Sometimes, the person who's information we're adding isn't present. You can proceed to create the account and add the Google account later.
Easily switch profiles
Every time you want to switch from one profile to the other, you'd think that you have to visit Settings each time. With Android, you can simply drag the notification bar and tap on the user icon. You'll get the list of accounts and choose the one you want.
Add from lock screen
When the phone is locked, you can still switch to another profile. You can also add another profile by going to Lock Screen preferences in Security and Location. Enable Add users when device is locked.
View storage and data consumption
By visiting Storage in the Settings menu, you can view the space consumed by all the available accounts. This minimizes confusion, otherwise you'd have to individually visit profiles and measure the storage consumed.
Restrict calls and messages
User profile cannot make calls, just receive them. If you receive a message, you can only view it once you log in. The admin can change this by going to Settings and tapping on Users. You can toggle the gear icon to turn on calling and messaging.