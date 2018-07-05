10-time-saving Inbox by Gmail tips you should know

Convert your emails into to-do lists

Gmail allows you to convert the emails into a to-do list. However, Inbox is a to-do list. It is because Inbox can recognise which email requires your action. You have the option of marking the email as done instead if archived or read.

Emails are automatically sorted

Inbox by Gmail properly sorts your mail. The emails of the same kind are placed together in a bundle. When you are using Inbox for the first time, it creates default bundles for you which are promos, trips, forums, updates and finance. Apart from that, you can create your bundles.

Highlight the data that you need

Inbox understand which emails are important. The important data of the email are highlight into scannable cards which can be easily recognised by the user. The attachments, images, video links and other important stuff are visible to you in thumbnails, and a quick scan will let you find your file.

Prompt email replies

Just after your email, three quick suggestions are presented to you. You can click any of these three options for a quick response. After reviewing your option, you can hit the send button. Inbox apart from that make notes off the changes done by you, and on the basis of that, a better option is suggested.

Speed up your searches

When you do searches in Gmail, you will have to go through the entire list for seeking the right information, and this is time-consuming. Inbox, on the other hand, pushes the relevant information to you and the result is displayed in the top result and all results.

It can act as a travel assistant

You can track your travel plans in Inbox. All your travel related email is put in the same bundle, and you can have a quick look at your upcoming trips. The summary of your trips can be shared with your family.

You can create reminders

The emails which require actions are recognized by Inbox and they are converted into to-do stuff. It gives you the options of creating reminders. You can simply click on "Add Reminder" for doing it.

Keep emails out of your eyes until you need them

Emails which you consider as a distraction can be snoozed in Inbox. This option is temporary and you can revert to the action after a specified period of time.

Control the frequency of the update and promo emails

No one likes to receive update and promotional emails. You can just have a look at the promo and the update emails in the bundle. You can have a look at these emails once a day.

Keep using Inbox to make it learn more about your style

The more you use Inbox, the better it will understand you. On basis of your writing style, it will provide you with similar suggestions.