3 interesting password alternatives in the making

Brainprints, the Ultimate Password

Since a long time, biometric identification was only seen in the movie. And now, people have finally started using biometric identification in real life too. An example of that is the fingerprint sensor that we have on our phone. The biometric identification can be used as a password killer. However, it has its limitations.

Researchers have analyzed it, and finally, a group of researchers at Binghamton University discovered that by using an EEG, one could get the brainprint of the user. And the brainprint of each user is unique, and therefore it can be used as a replacement for the password. The researchers are still trying to incorporate this technology to make it more practical, and it can be the next big leap in the technological world.

Password in Your Pocket With Pico

Biometric might be a good an idea for a password-less future, but the idea is not that practical. For example, though the fingerprint sensor removes a lot of hassle, you know that just a single compromise will mess the entire thing and it is not even possible to replace your fingerprint. Many researchers noticed this problem.

Frank Stajano of University of Cambridge Computer Laboratory has developed a device called Pico. According to him, the device doesn't complement the password, but it removes the entire need for a password. However, adopting the technology is proving to be a challenge when we talk about using Pico on a mass scale.

Yoti, the Mobile ID System to Replace Passwords

UK-based Yoti has planned to replace passwords with their mobile ID system. They are aiming to become the first company in the world to build a trusted identity platform with the help of their mobile-based ID system. For verifying your account in Yoti, you will have to download an app, then share an ID issued by the government along with a selfie. After that, Yoti will verify your identity and will store your information in an encrypted form. One will be able to access that information only through their app. A business will be able to know about your identity with a simple QR scanning.