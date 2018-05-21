4 internet security alerts which you shouldn't ignore

The site ahead contains Malware

This is a clear warning that indicates that the site that you are visiting is infected with malware. The Safe Browsing tool protects your computer by providing you with a fair warning. It is not advisable to stay further in that website. You can check on another website for the same information. Same warning that you might receive in different styles is "The website has been reported unsafe" and "Deceptive site ahead". Restrain yourself from websites.

Windows Firewall has blocked some feature of this app.

When you turn on the firewall protection system, it gives you many warning to keep you safe and "Windows Firewall has blocked some feature of this" is one of them. You see this message when software or an app present on your computer tries to interact with the internet. Most of the time, this error comes with a new app and software. If the app is not present in the white list of the firewall, you will see this warning. Check the alert message to know which software is trying to have unauthorized access. It is essential to consider this warning because the software might steal your data.

There is a problem with this website’s security certificate

This warning appears when the security certificate of a website has expired. It is visible on the sites that start with HTTPS instead of HTTP. You can ignore this website. However, you need to remember that you should provide or enter any kind of sensitive data or information in such sites to stay safe from a phishing attempt.

Turn on virus protection

This error message appears when the antivirus of your system is turned off. Sometimes, the antivirus might be disabled accidentally and sometimes, intentionally. You should enable the antivirus to stay protected. If you don't have an antivirus, you should at least turn on the Windows Defender.

When you read such warning, it is vital for you to notice them, instead of blindly dismissing those alerts.