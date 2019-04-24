5 Avengers: Endgame theories that will make you go bonkers

Everyone snapped slipped into a parallel universe

When Thanos snapped his fingers, half of life in the universe was wiped out in a matter of seconds. However, this theory posits that Thanos didn't actually kill them but transported them to a parallel universe. The parallel world has the likes of Spiderman and Doctor Stange (killed in Avengers: Infinity War), while Tony Stark is 'dead.'

There are at least two possible ways this theory could work out. There's a possibility that Avengers from both dimensions try to reunite and continue their fight against Thanos. Other versions suggest that the upcoming movies from MCU will be set in two different universes, which seems pretty absurd. The production house just didn't create a universe of superheroes just to separate them in the end.

Avengers will travel in time

This is the most talked theory, as the trailers of the movie show the heroes in the quantum realm suits. This hints that time travel could play a major role in defeating Thanos. The idea of being traveling back into time and stopping Thanos from getting the infinity stones.

What remains to be seen is how they manage to possess the Time Stone which is now held by Thanos. Other fans believe that Ant-Man will guide the Avengers through the quantum realm, as he has been there before.

There's a theory floating around Tony Stark's B.A.R.F. technology first introduced in Captain America: Civil War allowing them to simulate traveling back in time and see where exactly they could have stopped Thanos.

Ironman will sacrifice his life

As of Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. would have starred as Tony Stark in 10 Marvel movies. As the man whose mind has been plagued by Thanos, it's safe to believe that he will undo Thanos. However, it is likely that people's hero might lose his life doing so.

The MCU was kicked off with the Ironman and there's no one better than Tony Stark to bow out at the end of the 22-movie saga running over 11 years. How he will die is still the question. Will he die saving Pepper Potts, the love of his life? Or for Captian America who has a love and hate relationship with Stark? Or simply while saving the world?

Vision will be resurrected

This theory is pretty interesting, as it suggests that Shuri (Black Panther's sister) made a copy of the Mind Stone before Thanos gets hold of it. Also, she will find Vision's dead body and stick back the stone into his forehead.

Well, this theory seems unlikely as Shuri hasn't appeared in the Endgame footage so far, however, if this theory works out, it will make a huge impact on the storyline. Vision is one of the most powerful Avengers and will play a vital role in the battle against Thanos.

Nebula will wear the gauntlet

This theory makes a lot of sense, considering the pace Thanos is moving at to accomplish his evil plans. So this theory argues that Thanos will defeat all the Avengers and become a part of the fabric of the space-time continuum.

However, his mortal self would still be wearing the Infinity Gauntlet back on Earth, and Nebula sneaks in to steal it. After she possesses the gauntlet, she becomes more powerful than Thanos. It may sound weird but that's how it happened in the comics. While Nebula is an important character in the upcoming movie, this setup could likely be used to beat Thanos and bring our loved Avengers back to life.

All that being said, Avengers: Endgame needs to go some way that changes the things that happened at the end of the last Avengers flick. An ending with Tony Stark and Pepper Potts wouldn't be bad. Unless this wedding is just Tony's imagination before he bids goodbye to the fans and the MCU. You never know!