5 free Chrome extensions and apps to fix common Gmail issues

Email Studio for Gmail

Email Studio for Gmail has seven different features:

• Send bulk emails that have the contact's name appearing in the body.

• Schedule an email that will be sent at a particular date and time. You can also set a regular schedule for an email.

• You have the option to send the messages in your old Gmail address to the new one in order to create a backup.

• Compose an auto-responder for specific emails.

• Make clones of Gmail drafts.

• Auto-schedule deletion of emails which will take place before a certain date or time.

• Remove yourself from unwanted mailing lists by making use of email unsubscriber.

Murmure for Gmail

BCC (blind carbon copy) allows you to add someone to a mass email but does so by hiding them from the other recipients of that email. Murmure adds on this feature by allowing you to add a private message to the contact that you have placed in BCC. This message will be sent to the recipient as a second email with the text from the first mail included in this message. Murmure restricts the message to 200 characters.

Gmail Audio Alerts

Though Google Chrome has a number of built-in notifications, the users are deprived of simple audio notifications. This extension rectifies that mistake.

You have the option of choosing between a few different tones: Simple, Clean, Future, Laser, Organic. Quirky, AOL, Outlook, Apple.

This extension is available for other browsers like Opera and Chromium as well.

Inbox When Ready

This extension gives you the option of hiding new emails from your inbox. This extension is primarily designed with the intention of curbing addiction. The tendency to check your inbox constantly is something that is hard to resist. This feature is quite useful when it comes to capping your addiction.

The extension also has the ability to track the number of times that you access your Gmail account in a day.

Neat Messages for Gmail

This extension compresses the email into a concise window that is optimal for reading. With each line having just ten to twelve words, it puts less strain on your eyes if you can jump forward to the next line and read faster.

In addition to making your reading experience better, the extension also allows you to change the theme, font size, or if you wish to, change the font size accordingly, by using this feature.